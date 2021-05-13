Thursday, May 13 Evening Forecast

We started the day with another round of unusually cold temperatures for May. Morning lows were in the mid to upper 30 from Springfield east and north. Lake Ozark reported 33° this morning! The morning cold gave way to a beautiful day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. The quiet pattern is about to give way to a much more active pattern starting Saturday.





For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.

Some cloud cover will be working in from the northwest by sunrise with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies developing across the area on Friday. A fading area of showers and thunderstorms moving southeast into the area might hang on long enough for some isolated shower activity, mainly over Western Missouri. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.





A warm front will try to make inroads into the area this weekend. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times through the weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread into the area from the west on Saturday with a tendency for the higher coverage of showers to shift east by late in the day. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and low 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of the interstate. There will be a tendency for showers and thunderstorms to focus closer to Central Missouri by afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts north across the area. That said, there will still be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the south. Sunday should also be warmer and more humid with highs in the 70s.

No widespread severe weather is expected over the weekend, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The pattern next week will remain active with a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day. A front may try to stall out over the area Monday through Tuesday with much of the area on the north side of the boundary. Temperatures will be mild with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days as weak waves of upper-level energy work on the stalled front.

A stronger upper-level storm is expected to sweep across the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will lead to the front lifting north across the area and somewhat warmer temperatures. This might also be a period when stronger storms are possible as the wind energy in the atmosphere strengthens and organizes storms a bit more.

Rainfall will be locally heavy over the next week and will add up over time with general rain totals of 2 to 4″ expected through Thursday.





