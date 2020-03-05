Thursday, March 5 Morning Forecast

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 12 PM to 6 PM today for most of SW Missouri. Gusty winds, dry air, and dry vegetation will pose a greater fire danger. Please avoid outdoor burning!

We’re starting out cool and calm this morning. Clouds are clearing as our front to the south continues to nudge east. Another front to the north passes through today. We’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies, but southerly winds shift to the northwest. As winds shift they’ll pick up with gusts to 30 mph. Relative humidity will drop, posing a fire danger today. No outdoor burning!

Highs stay mild in the lower 60’s.

We’ll stay cool with a steady breeze tonight, lows dip into the lower 30’s.

With north winds in place tomorrow, we’ll be a touch cooler with highs in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Southerly winds pick up on Saturday posing another fire danger. Highs return to the lower 60’s. We’ll find increasing clouds and warm 60’s on Sunday ahead of our next big storm. Rain still holds off until Monday. We dry out Tuesday only for another storm to arrive Wednesday.