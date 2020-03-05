Thursday, March 5 Morning Forecast

Weather

Red Flag Warning takes effect today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 12 PM to 6 PM today for most of SW Missouri. Gusty winds, dry air, and dry vegetation will pose a greater fire danger. Please avoid outdoor burning!

We’re starting out cool and calm this morning. Clouds are clearing as our front to the south continues to nudge east. Another front to the north passes through today. We’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies, but southerly winds shift to the northwest. As winds shift they’ll pick up with gusts to 30 mph. Relative humidity will drop, posing a fire danger today. No outdoor burning!

Highs stay mild in the lower 60’s.

We’ll stay cool with a steady breeze tonight, lows dip into the lower 30’s.

With north winds in place tomorrow, we’ll be a touch cooler with highs in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Southerly winds pick up on Saturday posing another fire danger. Highs return to the lower 60’s. We’ll find increasing clouds and warm 60’s on Sunday ahead of our next big storm. Rain still holds off until Monday. We dry out Tuesday only for another storm to arrive Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 31°

Friday

55° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 34°

Saturday

62° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 40°

Sunday

64° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 64° 50°

Monday

61° / 40°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 61° 40°

Tuesday

60° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 60° 43°

Wednesday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 59° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
37°

34°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

2 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now