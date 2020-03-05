Thursday, March 5 Evening Forecast

Today was another taste of Spring with temperatures in the 60’s but it was windy! Gusts up to 30 mph were observed across the Ozarks. A Red Flag Warning continues until 6 PM. The mild weather continues with rain chances by early next week.

Our set up is an area of low pressure across the Great Lakes. This system is bringing us our breezy conditions. Behind this system will be a cooler, but dry, airmass to the Ozarks for Friday.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly starry skies.

Friday will be cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s but still with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Saturday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine. It will be breezy once again ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday will be our transition day. Clouds and moisture will increase ahead of the rain that will come overnight into Monday morning. Temperatures will still be in the lower and middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s. This system will be cut off from colder air so no winter weather is expected.

Also, don’t forget to spring our clocks ahead Saturday into Sunday morning!

Monday you can expect scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the lower 60’s. I don’t expect severe weather with this system but conditions could change, something to keep an eye on.

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60’s.

Wednesday is also a day that needs to be monitored. There a chance of showers and storms Wednesday. Some severe weather ingredients will be present but it is still too early to tell, stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.