Thursday, March 5 Evening Forecast

Mild stretch continues, nice into the weekend

Today was another taste of Spring with temperatures in the 60’s but it was windy! Gusts up to 30 mph were observed across the Ozarks. A Red Flag Warning continues until 6 PM. The mild weather continues with rain chances by early next week.

Our set up is an area of low pressure across the Great Lakes. This system is bringing us our breezy conditions. Behind this system will be a cooler, but dry, airmass to the Ozarks for Friday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with mostly starry skies.

Friday will be cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s but still with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Saturday will be picture perfect! Temperatures will be in the lower 60’s with so much sunshine. It will be breezy once again ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Sunday will be our transition day. Clouds and moisture will increase ahead of the rain that will come overnight into Monday morning. Temperatures will still be in the lower and middle 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s. This system will be cut off from colder air so no winter weather is expected.

Also, don’t forget to spring our clocks ahead Saturday into Sunday morning!

Monday you can expect scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the lower 60’s. I don’t expect severe weather with this system but conditions could change, something to keep an eye on.

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60’s.

Wednesday is also a day that needs to be monitored. There a chance of showers and storms Wednesday. Some severe weather ingredients will be present but it is still too early to tell, stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.

Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
23 mph WNW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 30°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 30°

Friday

55° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 33°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

64° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 64° 51°

Monday

61° / 42°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 61° 42°

Tuesday

61° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 44°

Wednesday

60° / 45°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 60° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

2 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

