Thursday, March 4 Morning Forecast

Yesterday sure as gorgeous thanks to a staunch ridge of high pressure situated across the Midwest. That is going to hold for our Friday eve, giving us another perfect day for this time of year. Clear and calm conditions have allowed for our temps to fall quickly overnight but we’re still expecting above-average temps to begin the day. As we head out the door, we’ll encounter the 30s but we’ll see another great start to the day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will surge into the 60s and 70s once again this afternoon so make sure you get out and enjoy the mild feel. Tomorrow isn’t looking so nice as our next storm system tracks toward the Ozarks. This area of low pressure just skirts by us with the bulk of the moisture south of the viewing area.

Shower chances arrive with this disturbance by early Friday along with a cool-down. Temps only look to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s to end the workweek with scattered showers possible. Better chances for rain will be southwest of the metro with our northern neighborhoods not seeing as much. Sunshiny skies and milder air take back over for the first weekend of the month with highs rising back toward 60° both Saturday and Sunday. As a trough digs in out west, southwesterly flow takes over aloft closer to home. This means we’ll be under the influence of a ridge and warmer conditions but this pattern looks to lead to more unsettled weather by mid-week as we tap into some of that Gulf moisture. Warmer and more humid conditions are on the docket both Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. This wave looks to move in by late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll be watching closely and monitoring any potential for strong to severe storms. The ingredients are on the table for next Wednesday so make sure you stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

