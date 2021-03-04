Thursday, March 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Yesterday sure as gorgeous thanks to a staunch ridge of high pressure situated across the Midwest. That is going to hold for our Friday eve, giving us another perfect day for this time of year. Clear and calm conditions have allowed for our temps to fall quickly overnight but we’re still expecting above-average temps to begin the day. As we head out the door, we’ll encounter the 30s but we’ll see another great start to the day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will surge into the 60s and 70s once again this afternoon so make sure you get out and enjoy the mild feel. Tomorrow isn’t looking so nice as our next storm system tracks toward the Ozarks. This area of low pressure just skirts by us with the bulk of the moisture south of the viewing area.

Shower chances arrive with this disturbance by early Friday along with a cool-down. Temps only look to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s to end the workweek with scattered showers possible. Better chances for rain will be southwest of the metro with our northern neighborhoods not seeing as much. Sunshiny skies and milder air take back over for the first weekend of the month with highs rising back toward 60° both Saturday and Sunday. As a trough digs in out west, southwesterly flow takes over aloft closer to home. This means we’ll be under the influence of a ridge and warmer conditions but this pattern looks to lead to more unsettled weather by mid-week as we tap into some of that Gulf moisture. Warmer and more humid conditions are on the docket both Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. This wave looks to move in by late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll be watching closely and monitoring any potential for strong to severe storms. The ingredients are on the table for next Wednesday so make sure you stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

31°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

30°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

36°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

34°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 43°

Friday

50° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 32°

Saturday

59° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Sunday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 38°

Monday

66° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 66° 46°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 68° 55°

Wednesday

65° / 48°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 30% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
35°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
50°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
49°

49°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
11%
48°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
47°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
46°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
45°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100