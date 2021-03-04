Thursday, March 4 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and mild temperatures blanketed the Ozarks again Thursday but will take a break on Friday. A storm moving out of the West will bring clouds to the area tonight and showers to Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas on Friday. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler too. After enjoying highs near 70°, temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 50s Friday.

Rain amounts will be light with most areas north and east of Springfield seeing little or nothing. The rain will focus over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas with rain totals under a quarter of an inch.

Clouds will quickly clear Friday evening with a cold and frosty start to the day Saturday. Areas that get some rain on Friday will also have a higher chance for some fog early in the day Saturday.

Weekend weather will remain quiet and dry. Saturday will remain mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60°. Sunday looks a little warmer but there will be quite a bit of high cloudiness during the day.

Sunshine and warm weather will be in place as we start the new week. A transition in the pattern will keep temperatures mild to warm most of next week, but will also lead to cloudier and wetter conditions. Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday with a few light showers possible. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely by Thursday as a cold front edges southeast through the area. The front may have trouble clearing the area with another surge of wet weather heading into the weekend.

During this period of more active weather, we will likely see a risk of heavier rain and possibly some stronger storms too.

Clear

Springfield Mo

56°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

58°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 43°

Friday

50° / 30°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 60° 35°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 64° 40°

Monday

67° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 67° 47°

Tuesday

65° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 65° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 30% 66° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
6%
47°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
46°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
44°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
44°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
46°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

1 PM
Few Showers
33%
48°

49°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
49°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°
