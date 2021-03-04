Thursday, March 4 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and mild temperatures blanketed the Ozarks again Thursday but will take a break on Friday. A storm moving out of the West will bring clouds to the area tonight and showers to Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas on Friday. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler too. After enjoying highs near 70°, temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 50s Friday.

Rain amounts will be light with most areas north and east of Springfield seeing little or nothing. The rain will focus over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas with rain totals under a quarter of an inch.

Clouds will quickly clear Friday evening with a cold and frosty start to the day Saturday. Areas that get some rain on Friday will also have a higher chance for some fog early in the day Saturday.

Weekend weather will remain quiet and dry. Saturday will remain mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60°. Sunday looks a little warmer but there will be quite a bit of high cloudiness during the day.

Sunshine and warm weather will be in place as we start the new week. A transition in the pattern will keep temperatures mild to warm most of next week, but will also lead to cloudier and wetter conditions. Clouds will thicken up on Tuesday with a few light showers possible. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely by Thursday as a cold front edges southeast through the area. The front may have trouble clearing the area with another surge of wet weather heading into the weekend.

During this period of more active weather, we will likely see a risk of heavier rain and possibly some stronger storms too.