Thursday, March 26 Morning Forecast

Record high temperatures possible today

We’re starting out warmer this morning with lows in the 50’s. Some patchy fog may be possible, especially in south-central Missouri.

It is going to be WARM today! Mostly sunny skies, breezy southwesterly winds both push highs into record territory. A high temperature of 82 degrees would tie the record set back in 1910! It looks like we could at least tie the record here in Springfield!

Temperatures stay warm tonight with lows in the 60’s.

After midnight we’ll find our first round of showers/ storms out of this strong storm. As a front drapes across central Missouri, storms will fire up and race east after midnight. The most intense storms will be capable of golf ball size hail and 60 mph damaging winds. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are also threats.

Those storms should exit quickly by sunrise Friday.

Friday afternoon will continue to be warm and breezy ahead of the strong cold front. Highs will soar back into the upper 70’s with increasing moisture. Increasing fuels for severe storms will lead to redeveloping storms late in the afternoon/ evening, bleeding into Friday night. With this round, ALL modes of severe weather look possible. Threats include golf ball size hail, 60 mph damaging winds, an isolated tornado, and locally heavy rain.

Showers could linger early Saturday before some sunshine returns. It looks like we’ll squeeze out one more day in the 70’s as the cold front slowly passes. Once northwest winds kick behind the front, they’ll pick up and continue to be gusty.

Expect cooler sunshine by Sunday with highs back in the 60’s.

Clouds increase again Monday with our next storm bringing showers by Tuesday.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 82° 61°

Friday

78° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 60% 78° 64°

Saturday

71° / 43°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 71° 43°

Sunday

64° / 44°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 64° 44°

Monday

66° / 47°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 10% 66° 47°

Tuesday

57° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 57° 43°

Wednesday

58° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 42°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

