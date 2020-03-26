Thursday, March 26 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warmer this morning with lows in the 50’s. Some patchy fog may be possible, especially in south-central Missouri.

It is going to be WARM today! Mostly sunny skies, breezy southwesterly winds both push highs into record territory. A high temperature of 82 degrees would tie the record set back in 1910! It looks like we could at least tie the record here in Springfield!

Temperatures stay warm tonight with lows in the 60’s.

After midnight we’ll find our first round of showers/ storms out of this strong storm. As a front drapes across central Missouri, storms will fire up and race east after midnight. The most intense storms will be capable of golf ball size hail and 60 mph damaging winds. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are also threats.

Those storms should exit quickly by sunrise Friday.

Friday afternoon will continue to be warm and breezy ahead of the strong cold front. Highs will soar back into the upper 70’s with increasing moisture. Increasing fuels for severe storms will lead to redeveloping storms late in the afternoon/ evening, bleeding into Friday night. With this round, ALL modes of severe weather look possible. Threats include golf ball size hail, 60 mph damaging winds, an isolated tornado, and locally heavy rain.

Showers could linger early Saturday before some sunshine returns. It looks like we’ll squeeze out one more day in the 70’s as the cold front slowly passes. Once northwest winds kick behind the front, they’ll pick up and continue to be gusty.

Expect cooler sunshine by Sunday with highs back in the 60’s.

Clouds increase again Monday with our next storm bringing showers by Tuesday.