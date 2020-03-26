Thursday, March 26 Evening Forecast

Next storm chances, when cooler air moves in --

Today was picture perfect. The sun came out, temperatures warmed up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s! Felt almost like summer! This will not be long-lived with storms in the forecast and a cooldown coming next week.

An area of low pressure is swirling off to the west. This will send our first round of showers and storms in Central Missouri tonight into Friday morning. The storms have a threat of large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging winds are possible.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with increasing clouds. Showers and storms stay mainly north of Highway 54 but a few showers are possible near Highway 60 early in the morning.

Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with a few clouds. Showers and storms start to redevelop during the evening and overnight hours. The core of the storm will start to push through. These storms could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible: an isolated tornado, large hail, damaging winds, and flooding. With already saturated soils, any rain will cause flooding concerns, especially near rivers and creeks. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a few showers possible during the day. The cold front associated with the same storm that will bring us showers and storms Friday will finally push through bringing in a cooler airmass. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures a bit cooler, in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Monday, clouds will increase during the day ahead of our next rainmaker. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s. Showers move in overnight with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday there is a chance of showers with temperatures in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be back in the lower 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Thursday

82° / 62°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 0% 82° 62°

Friday

77° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 60% 77° 64°

Saturday

71° / 44°
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun 20% 71° 44°

Sunday

64° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 64° 45°

Monday

65° / 48°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 10% 65° 48°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 40% 58° 43°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 60° 42°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

61°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

