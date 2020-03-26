Thursday, March 26 Evening Forecast

Today was picture perfect. The sun came out, temperatures warmed up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s! Felt almost like summer! This will not be long-lived with storms in the forecast and a cooldown coming next week.

An area of low pressure is swirling off to the west. This will send our first round of showers and storms in Central Missouri tonight into Friday morning. The storms have a threat of large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging winds are possible.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with increasing clouds. Showers and storms stay mainly north of Highway 54 but a few showers are possible near Highway 60 early in the morning.

Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with a few clouds. Showers and storms start to redevelop during the evening and overnight hours. The core of the storm will start to push through. These storms could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible: an isolated tornado, large hail, damaging winds, and flooding. With already saturated soils, any rain will cause flooding concerns, especially near rivers and creeks. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a few showers possible during the day. The cold front associated with the same storm that will bring us showers and storms Friday will finally push through bringing in a cooler airmass. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures a bit cooler, in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Monday, clouds will increase during the day ahead of our next rainmaker. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s. Showers move in overnight with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday there is a chance of showers with temperatures in the upper 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be back in the lower 60’s.