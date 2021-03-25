Thursday, March 25 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is on the approach and this is going to bring us an unsettled Thursday. Widespread showers are in store for the remainder of the day so don’t forget the umbrella and rain jacket if you’re headed out. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms.

The best chances for these are going to be southeast of Springfield. There could be a few stronger storms, especially in parts of Eastern Arkansas. The best ingredients for severe storms will be situated across parts of Alabama and Mississippi but we still have a lot of wind energy associated with this low which could aid in organizing storms this afternoon.

We do have a Marginal Risk just southeast of the metro with a Slight Risk including Shannon, Oregon, and Howell Counties in Missouri. That Slight Risk also includes Newton up to Marion Counties and points east. The main concern is hail and gusty winds but again, isolated tornadoes are possible the closer you get to the low. Much of the viewing area looks to be on the northwestern side of the low meaning a little more stable and cooler airmass.

This would really limit any sort of severe weather risk which is a good thing. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front swings in late Saturday into Sunday.

There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but a sprinkle or two is possible. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 70s. Temps in town could top out in the mid-70s making it the warmest day so far this year. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the 50s and 60s under lots of sunshine. Monday into Tuesday are looking seasonably mild with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s under fair skies. Another disturbance moves our way early next week and it could bring more rainfall by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer