Thursday, March 25 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is on the approach and this is going to bring us an unsettled Thursday. Widespread showers are in store for the remainder of the day so don’t forget the umbrella and rain jacket if you’re headed out. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms.

The best chances for these are going to be southeast of Springfield. There could be a few stronger storms, especially in parts of Eastern Arkansas. The best ingredients for severe storms will be situated across parts of Alabama and Mississippi but we still have a lot of wind energy associated with this low which could aid in organizing storms this afternoon.

We do have a Marginal Risk just southeast of the metro with a Slight Risk including Shannon, Oregon, and Howell Counties in Missouri. That Slight Risk also includes Newton up to Marion Counties and points east. The main concern is hail and gusty winds but again, isolated tornadoes are possible the closer you get to the low. Much of the viewing area looks to be on the northwestern side of the low meaning a little more stable and cooler airmass.

This would really limit any sort of severe weather risk which is a good thing. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front swings in late Saturday into Sunday.

There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but a sprinkle or two is possible. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 70s. Temps in town could top out in the mid-70s making it the warmest day so far this year. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the 50s and 60s under lots of sunshine. Monday into Tuesday are looking seasonably mild with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s under fair skies. Another disturbance moves our way early next week and it could bring more rainfall by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

47°F Fair Feels like 43°
10 mph E
94%
Tonight

Sprinkles early. Clouds hang tough. Low 38F. Winds NW/S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Sprinkles early. Clouds hang tough. Low 38F. Winds NW/S at 5 to 10 mph.
10 mph S
10%
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
8 mph E
98%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
12 mph W
11%
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

49°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
8 mph ESE
91%
Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
13 mph W
11%
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

46°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
7 mph E
91%
Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
14 mph WNW
74%
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

48°F Rain Feels like 43°
13 mph ENE
96%
Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
15 mph WNW
9%
Waxing Gibbous

Thursday

51° / 38°
Rain
Rain 80% 51° 38°

Friday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 48°

Saturday

75° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 41°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 61° 40°

Monday

67° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 46°

Tuesday

75° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 43°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 56° 36°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
48°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
48°

49°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

10 AM
Showers
43%
49°

49°

11 AM
Rain
92%
49°

49°

12 PM
Rain
95%
49°

49°

1 PM
Rain
95%
49°

50°

2 PM
Rain
96%
50°

49°

3 PM
Rain
97%
49°

48°

4 PM
Rain
95%
48°

48°

5 PM
Rain
72%
48°

47°

6 PM
Showers
43%
47°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
22%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
46°

45°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
45°

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
9%
45°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
43°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
42°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
41°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
39°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
39°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
39°
