Thursday, March 25 Evening Forecast

Today was a wet and gloomy day with showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures were stuck in the 40’s and 50’s. Some good news: sunshine is on the way just in time for the weekend!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with showers exiting and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, clouds will decrease through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend looks great to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! A cold front will push through Saturday evening/night bringing a shower or two to the Ozarks and bring cooler conditions. Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring a strong storm or two. Something that will need to be monitored as we get closer to the middle of next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
10 mph WNW
93%
Tonight

Sprinkles early. Clouds hang tough. Low 39F. Winds NW/S at 5 to 10 mph.
10 mph S
10%
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

10 mph W
92%
Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
9 mph W
13%
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

11 mph W
77%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
11 mph W
10%
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

8 mph WNW
95%
Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
10 mph WNW
100%
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

15 mph W
90%
Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
13 mph WNW
92%
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

Rain
Friday

Partly Cloudy
Saturday

Mostly Sunny
Sunday

Mostly Sunny
Monday

Mostly Sunny
Tuesday

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday

Scattered Thunderstorms
Hourly Forecast

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
7 PM
Cloudy
4%
8 PM
Cloudy
4%
9 PM
Cloudy
4%
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
12 AM
Cloudy
4%
1 AM
Cloudy
9%
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
2 PM
Sunny
0%
3 PM
Sunny
0%
4 PM
Sunny
0%
5 PM
Sunny
0%
