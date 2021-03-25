Thursday, March 25 Evening Forecast

Today was a wet and gloomy day with showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures were stuck in the 40’s and 50’s. Some good news: sunshine is on the way just in time for the weekend!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with showers exiting and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, clouds will decrease through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend looks great to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! A cold front will push through Saturday evening/night bringing a shower or two to the Ozarks and bring cooler conditions. Temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 60’s but with plenty of sunshine again! Overnight lows will drop into the 40’s.

Monday the sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the middle 40’s.

Tuesday clouds will increase with temperatures topping off in the middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. A front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring a strong storm or two. Something that will need to be monitored as we get closer to the middle of next week.