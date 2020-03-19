Thursday, March 19 Morning Forecast

Severe threat today, stay weather aware!

Showers/ storms are moving through this morning. This round will be capable of heavy rain with 1-2″ per hour rain rates, gusty winds near 50 mph, and frequent lightning.

As this round moves east this morning, instability or fuel for storms will continue to grow with the heat/ humidity of the day. This storm is also tightly wound, so there is a lot of wind energy available on a strengthening low-level jet stream.

By this afternoon, we’ll find redeveloping showers/ storms. Enough energy will be in place for some strong to severe storms. Golf ball size hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy rain will be the more widespread threats. An isolated tornado threat will be healthiest southeast of I-44.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 10 AM for most of the Ozarks. 1-2″ rain will be possible, falling quickly in just a few hours. Soils are saturated and flooding is a concern.

Storms clear this evening, the severe threat should be done by 9 PM. Bottom line, stay weather aware today!

Temperatures turn colder tonight with lows dipping into the 40’s.

Cooler 40’s will be around on Friday with a morning freeze by Saturday morning.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
40°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
58°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 40°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 60% 67° 40°

Friday

45° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 26°

Saturday

50° / 37°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 50° 37°

Sunday

47° / 40°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 47° 40°

Monday

58° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 68° 45°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
75°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
71°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

