Thursday, March 19 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms are moving through this morning. This round will be capable of heavy rain with 1-2″ per hour rain rates, gusty winds near 50 mph, and frequent lightning.

As this round moves east this morning, instability or fuel for storms will continue to grow with the heat/ humidity of the day. This storm is also tightly wound, so there is a lot of wind energy available on a strengthening low-level jet stream.

By this afternoon, we’ll find redeveloping showers/ storms. Enough energy will be in place for some strong to severe storms. Golf ball size hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy rain will be the more widespread threats. An isolated tornado threat will be healthiest southeast of I-44.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 10 AM for most of the Ozarks. 1-2″ rain will be possible, falling quickly in just a few hours. Soils are saturated and flooding is a concern.

Storms clear this evening, the severe threat should be done by 9 PM. Bottom line, stay weather aware today!

Temperatures turn colder tonight with lows dipping into the 40’s.

Cooler 40’s will be around on Friday with a morning freeze by Saturday morning.