Thursday, March 19 Evening Forecast

Tornado Watch in effect for Northern Arkansas until 10 pm.

TORNADO WATCH THIS EVENING

A Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight for Northern Arkansas.

Persistent rain and clouds kept temperatures cool across much of Southern Missouri. This kept instability levels low and in turn kept the severe risk low throughout the day. Higher levels of instability reside over Northern Arkansas or near and south of a Berryville to Eminence line. The risk of severe weather will continue there into the evening hours with all modes of severe weather possible.

The threat of storms will gradually shift east out of the area by midnight. The remainder of the night will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. A strong cold front will push southeast across the area near sunrise. This will send temperatures tumbling Friday morning with brisk northerly winds and clouds moving in. Temperatures near sunrise will be in the 50 before falling into the upper 30s and low 40s by mid to late morning. Cloud cover looks like it will hang around well into the afternoon before skies clear near sunset. This will keep temperatures stuck in the low to mid-40s through the afternoon hours.

HOUR BY HOUR FORECAST FOR THIS EVENING’S STORMS

TEMPERATURES TUMBLING BEHIND FRONT FRIDAY MORNING

Clear skies and light winds Friday night will allow temperatures to fall back through the 30s with a freeze expected across the Ozarks. Readings will dip into the mid to upper 20s north to upper 20s to low 30s south.

Weekend weather will remain chilly. Saturday looks pretty good. Temperatures will remain cool with increasing high cloudiness. Light showers on Sunday will make for a chilly and damp day with highs only in the 40s.

The active pattern we’ve been in will continue through next week. Monday looks mostly cloudy and a little warmer. Another wave of rain and thunder will follow late Monday night into Tuesday. No severe weather is expected with that round at this time. Temperatures look warmer Tuesday afternoon if rain and clouds can move off to the east. Wednesday looks like the pick day of the week with mostly sunny skies sending temperatures into the 70s for highs. The pattern may allow temperatures to warm to some of the highest levels of the year so far. Active weather looks like it will return on Thursday as a storm moves out of the West.