Thursday, March 18 Morning Forecast

It sure has been an active last 24 hours across the region thanks to a potent storm system that is still tracking through. Where we were in relation to the low-pressure center yesterday really aided in the uptick of severe weather by the late afternoon, evening producing a tornado SW of Springfield. Now we are on the NW side of the low which means much colder and blustery conditions.

As moisture continues to spin around this area of low pressure, rain is mixing with and changing to snow. Snow is being reported across parts of the viewing area and this will continue through early today. Slick and slushy spots are possible, especially if the snow comes down harder for a longer period.

Temperatures are in the 30s but it feels more like the 20s because of the stronger NW wind, sustained around 15-25 mph. Highs will struggle this afternoon, climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Moisture will eventually change back over to rain showers for the afternoon with a damp and raw feel expected. Clouds begin to decrease overnight but we’ll still see some lingering showers early along with drizzle.

Tomorrow is looking a lot more pleasant but also chilly for this time of year. Afternoon readings climb back into the 50s but we’ll start off below freezing. The warming trend continues into the weekend as high pressure takes over. Saturday is the first day of Spring and it will be filled with sunshine! Highs round out in the lower 60s with lows near 40. A few more clouds arrive Sunday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive late Monday. This disturbance will bring the chance for showers Monday afternoon/evening with moisture hanging around into Tuesday. The severe weather threat is looking really low on Tuesday too but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor as we get closer. By the middle of next week, this storm will be departing with some sunshine return for Hump Day. Temps look to stay seasonable staying right around 60.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer