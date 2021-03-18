Thursday, March 18 Morning Forecast

It sure has been an active last 24 hours across the region thanks to a potent storm system that is still tracking through. Where we were in relation to the low-pressure center yesterday really aided in the uptick of severe weather by the late afternoon, evening producing a tornado SW of Springfield. Now we are on the NW side of the low which means much colder and blustery conditions.

As moisture continues to spin around this area of low pressure, rain is mixing with and changing to snow. Snow is being reported across parts of the viewing area and this will continue through early today. Slick and slushy spots are possible, especially if the snow comes down harder for a longer period.

Temperatures are in the 30s but it feels more like the 20s because of the stronger NW wind, sustained around 15-25 mph. Highs will struggle this afternoon, climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Moisture will eventually change back over to rain showers for the afternoon with a damp and raw feel expected. Clouds begin to decrease overnight but we’ll still see some lingering showers early along with drizzle.

Tomorrow is looking a lot more pleasant but also chilly for this time of year. Afternoon readings climb back into the 50s but we’ll start off below freezing. The warming trend continues into the weekend as high pressure takes over. Saturday is the first day of Spring and it will be filled with sunshine! Highs round out in the lower 60s with lows near 40. A few more clouds arrive Sunday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive late Monday. This disturbance will bring the chance for showers Monday afternoon/evening with moisture hanging around into Tuesday. The severe weather threat is looking really low on Tuesday too but it’s something we’ll continue to monitor as we get closer. By the middle of next week, this storm will be departing with some sunshine return for Hump Day. Temps look to stay seasonable staying right around 60.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

33°F Snow Shower Feels like 23°
Tonight

Partly cloudy with lingering showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
31°F Partly cloudy with lingering showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy

Branson

36°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy

Harrison

35°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy

Rolla

37°F Cloudy Feels like 29°
Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
29°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Light Rain

West Plains

37°F Light Rain Feels like 28°
Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 31°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 60% 38° 31°

Friday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 29°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 66° 46°

Monday

63° / 50°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 63° 50°

Tuesday

60° / 41°
Showers
Showers 30% 60° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 40°

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 AM
Snow
97%
33°

33°

8 AM
Snow
85%
33°

34°

9 AM
Snow/Wind
96%
34°

36°

10 AM
Snow/Wind
81%
36°

37°

11 AM
Snow Showers/Wind
53%
37°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
37°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
22%
38°

38°

2 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
38°

39°

3 PM
Showers
39%
39°

39°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
39°

39°

5 PM
Few Showers
31%
39°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
39°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
40°

40°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
40°

40°

9 PM
Cloudy
22%
40°

40°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
40°

40°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
40°

39°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
39°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
39°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
38°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
36°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
5%
33°

