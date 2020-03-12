Thursday, March 12 Morning Forecast

Fog to start, severe storms possible this afternoon

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for counties southeast of I-44. There, visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less at times due to fog. Drive slow and use headlights!

We’re starting out with a few clouds and warm 50’s this morning. A few showers could clip us to the north this morning.

We’ll keep peeks of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures getting warm in the low to middle 70’s. The big warm-up will help create an unstable atmosphere, one with rising air fueling strong to severe storms. Coupled with that, we’ll also have a lot of spinning winds in the atmosphere with a strong jet stream overhead. These ingredients will bring a severe threat to the Ozarks this afternoon.

The greatest threat will be east of HWY 65 in a time frame from 3-8 PM — the severe window locally is pretty small in time and place. Threats will mainly be damaging winds to 60 mph or greater, large hail to golf ball size, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out since these storms will likely be supercells. Stay weather aware!

Storms quickly clear east by 8 PM. Expect a few clouds overnight with cooler north winds. Lows dip towards 40 degrees.

Tomorrow we’ll keep clouds and cooler 50’s.

Tomorrow night showers start-up as our next big storm approaches. This storm will linger Saturday bringing a widespread, chilly rain. Expect thick clouds and highs in the 40’s. NO severe weather is expected.

We’ll dry out Sunday with clouds and cool 50’s. The pattern is unsettled next week with rounds of showers/ storms expected. Severe weather and flooding concerns could return.

Overcast

Springfield

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 40°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 50% 75° 40°

Friday

53° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 39°

Saturday

47° / 38°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 47° 38°

Sunday

52° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 52° 40°

Monday

53° / 49°
Showers
Showers 50% 53° 49°

Tuesday

59° / 52°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 59° 52°

Wednesday

64° / 55°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 64° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Showers
50%
55°

58°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
58°

60°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

62°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

66°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

