Thursday, March 12 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for counties southeast of I-44. There, visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less at times due to fog. Drive slow and use headlights!

We’re starting out with a few clouds and warm 50’s this morning. A few showers could clip us to the north this morning.

We’ll keep peeks of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures getting warm in the low to middle 70’s. The big warm-up will help create an unstable atmosphere, one with rising air fueling strong to severe storms. Coupled with that, we’ll also have a lot of spinning winds in the atmosphere with a strong jet stream overhead. These ingredients will bring a severe threat to the Ozarks this afternoon.

The greatest threat will be east of HWY 65 in a time frame from 3-8 PM — the severe window locally is pretty small in time and place. Threats will mainly be damaging winds to 60 mph or greater, large hail to golf ball size, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out since these storms will likely be supercells. Stay weather aware!

Storms quickly clear east by 8 PM. Expect a few clouds overnight with cooler north winds. Lows dip towards 40 degrees.

Tomorrow we’ll keep clouds and cooler 50’s.

Tomorrow night showers start-up as our next big storm approaches. This storm will linger Saturday bringing a widespread, chilly rain. Expect thick clouds and highs in the 40’s. NO severe weather is expected.

We’ll dry out Sunday with clouds and cool 50’s. The pattern is unsettled next week with rounds of showers/ storms expected. Severe weather and flooding concerns could return.