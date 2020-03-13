Thursday, March 12 Evening Forecast

We had a brief wave of severe weather pop up to the southeast. One storm became tornado warned as it moved from south of Viola, AR, toward Ash Flat, AR. No tornadoes were sighted, but the storm did produce half dollar size hail. That storm was one of several severe storms that developed along a boundary late this afternoon. The front and the threat of severe weather has now moved out of the area ushering in cool and quiet weather as we finish out the week.

SEVERE WEATHER REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures trending colder. Morning readings will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High cloudiness will be widespread on Friday as the next storm begins to head out of the Southwest. Filtered sunshine and breezy northeast winds will make for a cool Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s.

Jacket weather will give way to raincoat weather by Saturday. A storm passing by to the south will keep the area wet from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. The rain will come down pretty good at times, especially Saturday morning, before tapering off to light showers and drizzle Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-40s with a breezy east wind making for the final touches on a day best spent indoors.

COLD, WET, AND BREEZY ON SATURDAY

Rain totals with the weekend storm will generally be from 0.75″ to 1.25″. This could lead to some creek flooding and flooding of low lying areas.

Drier weather returns on Sunday. It looks like a cold, damp start to the day. Clouds will try to thin out some by mid to late afternoon with highs around 50°.

The active pattern won’t stop next week. A trough parked in the West will keep a steady supply of storminess moving through the area. We’re looking at a cool and showery start to the week with highs in the 50s on Monday. Temperatures will gradually trend warmer through Thursday as a front slowly edges north across the area. There will continue to be a daily chance for showers with a few thunderstorms possible by Wednesday.

The storm in the West will lift out Thursday. This will bring a chance for heavier showers and thunderstorms to the area before drier weather can move in as we finish the week. We’ll have to keep an eye on instability levels with some stronger storms in play. Rainfall amounts might also be heavy in spots. Models have backed off a bit on overall rain amounts through next Friday, but it still looks like 2 to 4″ may be common.