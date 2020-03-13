Thursday, March 12 Evening Forecast

We had a brief wave of severe weather pop up to the southeast. One storm became tornado warned as it moved from south of Viola, AR, toward Ash Flat, AR. No tornadoes were sighted, but the storm did produce half dollar size hail. That storm was one of several severe storms that developed along a boundary late this afternoon. The front and the threat of severe weather has now moved out of the area ushering in cool and quiet weather as we finish out the week.

SEVERE WEATHER REPORTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures trending colder. Morning readings will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High cloudiness will be widespread on Friday as the next storm begins to head out of the Southwest. Filtered sunshine and breezy northeast winds will make for a cool Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s.

Jacket weather will give way to raincoat weather by Saturday. A storm passing by to the south will keep the area wet from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. The rain will come down pretty good at times, especially Saturday morning, before tapering off to light showers and drizzle Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-40s with a breezy east wind making for the final touches on a day best spent indoors.

COLD, WET, AND BREEZY ON SATURDAY

Rain totals with the weekend storm will generally be from 0.75″ to 1.25″. This could lead to some creek flooding and flooding of low lying areas.

Drier weather returns on Sunday. It looks like a cold, damp start to the day. Clouds will try to thin out some by mid to late afternoon with highs around 50°.

The active pattern won’t stop next week. A trough parked in the West will keep a steady supply of storminess moving through the area. We’re looking at a cool and showery start to the week with highs in the 50s on Monday. Temperatures will gradually trend warmer through Thursday as a front slowly edges north across the area. There will continue to be a daily chance for showers with a few thunderstorms possible by Wednesday.

The storm in the West will lift out Thursday. This will bring a chance for heavier showers and thunderstorms to the area before drier weather can move in as we finish the week. We’ll have to keep an eye on instability levels with some stronger storms in play. Rainfall amounts might also be heavy in spots. Models have backed off a bit on overall rain amounts through next Friday, but it still looks like 2 to 4″ may be common.

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

63°F Few Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 39°

Friday

53° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 53° 38°

Saturday

44° / 36°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 44° 36°

Sunday

51° / 38°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 51° 38°

Monday

53° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 53° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 59° 50°

Wednesday

65° / 55°
Showers
Showers 40% 65° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

7 PM
Showers
40%
50°

48°

8 PM
Showers
40%
48°

