Thursday, March 11 Morning Forecast

A cold front is on the move and that has brought showers and thunderstorms to the region over the last 12 hours. This boundary will continue to track southeastward through the Ozarks bringing widespread rain and embedded storms for our Friday eve. With some lingering instability in the atmosphere, a few stronger to possibly severe storms are on the table. The best bet for these will be south of Springfield later on this afternoon as the front pushes down to the south. We do have a Marginal Risk in play meaning a couple could include hail near the size of quarters and gusty winds. Not only is the severe threat a concern but also the rainfall. Amounts through the next few days could top out over 4-5″ in some locations. Flood Watches have been posted as a result through Saturday evening but these will likely get extended. Northeasterly winds take over behind the cold front dividing the cooler air to the north from the warmer air south of the boundary. With the front stalling across the viewing area, we’ll keep that division of temperatures locked into place as we progress into Friday. This zone will still be a firing area for possible storms into Friday with a couple of them still on the strong side possible. Periods of rain continue throughout our Friday into early Saturday as an upper-level low interacts with the stalled front. The moisture does look to taper some later on Saturday before our next storm system moves in. This area of low pressure deepens in the Plains and tracks through bringing another round of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be ahead of the cold front Sunday afternoon. Instability is lacking but there will be a lot of wind throughout the atmosphere meaning severe wind gusts are possible. Showers linger into Monday as this storm finally begins to work northeastward. Tuesday is looking drier but it doesn’t last long. A disturbance looks to track our way by late Tuesday into St. Patrick’s Day and this one could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

