Thursday, March 11 Evening Forecast

Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon.

We’re looking at a classic setup for heavy rainfall here in the Ozarks. The cold front that moved in last night continues to slowly sag south and is expected to stall over Arkansas. Chilly air has built in behind the front but mild air and moisture will continue to overrun the front. We’re also looking at a steady stream of upper-level energy that will aid in generating rain. And, there will be enough instability for thunderstorms that will enhance rainfall rates.

Flooding will be the biggest concern this weekend with creeks and rivers running high. Low water crossings could also be flooded and become impassable. The greatest risk for flooding will be focused over Southern Missouri where an additional 3 to 5″ of rain is expected through Sunday.

Strong to severe storms with hail will remain possible too but will remain isolated.

Temperatures will remain chilly through at least Saturday with chilly air wedging in across Southern Missouri into North Central Arkansas on easterly winds. A steady wave of showers and thunderstorms won’t really give temperatures much of a chance to warm up.

As the front lifts north on Sunday, we’ll have a shot at some milder air as warmer air noses north ahead of a band of rain and embedded thunderstorms sweeping into the Ozarks. This may also boost instability levels and the risk for a few severe storms along the line. There’s still a lot of uncertainty though. At the very least we’re looking at another wave of heavy rainfall.

The rain should be on the way out by Sunday night with sunshine and drier weather returning by Monday morning. The break from the rain will be short-lived with pop-up showers possible Monday afternoon as the core of the upper-level storm moves into the area. There may even be a few isolated storms that could produce gusty winds and hail.

The pattern will remain active with another storm sweeping in by the middle of the week. This should bring another wave of showers to the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will be running cooler next week compared to the spring temperatures we’ve enjoyed. But will still tend to run near or a little above normal before ending on a colder note Thursday into Friday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 45F. Winds NE/E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 45F. Winds NE/E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

53°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
52°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

47°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain Shower

West Plains

57°F Rain Shower Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

46° / 45°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 46° 45°

Friday

50° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 50° 45°

Saturday

52° / 49°
Rain
Rain 60% 52° 49°

Sunday

59° / 43°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 70% 59° 43°

Monday

61° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 61° 42°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 59° 38°

Wednesday

56° / 38°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 56° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
46°

47°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
47°

47°

9 PM
Showers
40%
47°

50°

10 PM
Showers
46%
50°

50°

11 PM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

12 AM
Showers
54%
50°

50°

1 AM
Showers
55%
50°

50°

2 AM
Light Rain
67%
50°

50°

3 AM
Rain
68%
50°

50°

4 AM
Showers
59%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
55%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
66%
49°

50°

7 AM
Rain
75%
50°

51°

8 AM
Rain
95%
51°

52°

9 AM
Rain
94%
52°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
94%
54°

55°

12 PM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

1 PM
Rain
88%
55°

55°

2 PM
Rain
83%
55°

55°

3 PM
Rain
82%
55°

55°

4 PM
Rain
88%
55°

55°

5 PM
Rain
89%
55°

54°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
54°

