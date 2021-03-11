Thursday, March 11 Evening Forecast

Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon.

We’re looking at a classic setup for heavy rainfall here in the Ozarks. The cold front that moved in last night continues to slowly sag south and is expected to stall over Arkansas. Chilly air has built in behind the front but mild air and moisture will continue to overrun the front. We’re also looking at a steady stream of upper-level energy that will aid in generating rain. And, there will be enough instability for thunderstorms that will enhance rainfall rates.

Flooding will be the biggest concern this weekend with creeks and rivers running high. Low water crossings could also be flooded and become impassable. The greatest risk for flooding will be focused over Southern Missouri where an additional 3 to 5″ of rain is expected through Sunday.





Strong to severe storms with hail will remain possible too but will remain isolated.

Temperatures will remain chilly through at least Saturday with chilly air wedging in across Southern Missouri into North Central Arkansas on easterly winds. A steady wave of showers and thunderstorms won’t really give temperatures much of a chance to warm up.

As the front lifts north on Sunday, we’ll have a shot at some milder air as warmer air noses north ahead of a band of rain and embedded thunderstorms sweeping into the Ozarks. This may also boost instability levels and the risk for a few severe storms along the line. There’s still a lot of uncertainty though. At the very least we’re looking at another wave of heavy rainfall.

The rain should be on the way out by Sunday night with sunshine and drier weather returning by Monday morning. The break from the rain will be short-lived with pop-up showers possible Monday afternoon as the core of the upper-level storm moves into the area. There may even be a few isolated storms that could produce gusty winds and hail.

The pattern will remain active with another storm sweeping in by the middle of the week. This should bring another wave of showers to the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will be running cooler next week compared to the spring temperatures we’ve enjoyed. But will still tend to run near or a little above normal before ending on a colder note Thursday into Friday.