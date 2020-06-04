Thursday, June 4 Morning Forecast

After a stormy start, isolated storms will be possible this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A line of severe storms is diving south this morning with the potential for 70 mph winds. Your early morning commute will be storm with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Be careful! See the latest watches/ warnings on Meteorologist Elisa Raffa’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

After a stormy start, we’ll be warm and humid this afternoon with highs in the middle 80’s again. A few redeveloping storms are possible, but most of us should stay dry. The morning round of storms will likely use up all the fuels for afternoon development, leaving us with little to no coverage in storms later.

IF fuel can rebuild and some storms develop, one or two could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Isolated storm chances remain tonight and tomorrow. It stays muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees, warm again tomorrow with highs in the middle 80’s.

High pressure starts to build in this weekend shutting of storm chances and kicking the heat. Expect sunshine and highs near 90 degrees for the first time this year. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees, stay cool and hydrated!

By late Monday into Tuesday we’ll start to find the remnants of Cristobal approaching. Right now, Cristobal is a Tropical Storm spinning in Mexico. It will likely make landfall along the TX-LA coast late this weekend, with the remnants surging north. Expect heavy rain and a flood threat as the remnants come through on Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
35 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 70°

Friday

89° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 30% 89° 69°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 70°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 90° 67°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 82° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
60%
67°

70°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
60%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
60%
71°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
60%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
40%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
86°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

