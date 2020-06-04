Thursday, June 4 Evening Forecast

Early morning storms packed a punch, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to the area. The worst of the wind focused from Nevada, MO, south to Mtn. Home, AR. Gusts topped 60 mph in Springfield with a gust of 61 mph recorded at the airport. Heavy rain also brought some flash flooding to a few spots.

  • STORMS REPORTS FROM THURSDAY MORNING
  • TREE DAMAGE IN GREENFIELD, MO (PHOTO CREDIT: DANIELLE WATTS)
  • STORM AS IT MOVED INTO BRANSON, MO (PHOTO CREDIT: DARYL WEATHER)

We’re looking at much quieter weather tonight with temperatures only setting to around 70° for lows.

Friday could bring another round of storms to parts of the area. The setup across the region isn’t a lot different from the one that brought this morning’s round. A front north of the area will be the initial focus for storms tonight across Nebraska and Iowa. There will be a large reservoir of instability over the area that may cause the storms to make a turn south across the area on Friday. If this scenario pans out then we may see strong winds come with the storms along with some hail. Timing of the storms will also have an impact on how hot it gets. The highest storm chances on Friday will likely be near and east of Hwy. 65 where afternoon highs will be a bit cooler. Areas to the west will likely be hotter with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Storms on Friday would also tend to minimize rain chances for Friday night with a warm and mostly quiet night expected.

The upper-level pattern will drive down rain chances further over the weekend as a ridge develops aloft. A lingering boundary in the area will make for a hot and humid day Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected both days.

After the weekend we’ll have to turn our attention south. “Cristobal” has weakened into a tropical depression and currently sits over the Yucutan Peninsula. The storm is expected to reemerge over the Gulf, strengthening as it moves north toward Louisiana over the weekend. The ultimate track of the storm is still questionable, but it looks like it will still be funneled north through the region on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Heavy rain is a possibility as it moves through.

TROPICAL RAINS POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY

The cold front is expected to sweep through Tuesday evening ushering in lower humidity and more pleasant temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

83°F Overcast Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

83°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 71°

Friday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 91° 71°

Saturday

91° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 70°

Sunday

91° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 70°

Monday

89° / 71°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 89° 71°

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 60°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

