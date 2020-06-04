Thursday, June 4 Evening Forecast

Early morning storms packed a punch, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to the area. The worst of the wind focused from Nevada, MO, south to Mtn. Home, AR. Gusts topped 60 mph in Springfield with a gust of 61 mph recorded at the airport. Heavy rain also brought some flash flooding to a few spots.

STORMS REPORTS FROM THURSDAY MORNING

TREE DAMAGE IN GREENFIELD, MO (PHOTO CREDIT: DANIELLE WATTS)

STORM AS IT MOVED INTO BRANSON, MO (PHOTO CREDIT: DARYL WEATHER)

We’re looking at much quieter weather tonight with temperatures only setting to around 70° for lows.

Friday could bring another round of storms to parts of the area. The setup across the region isn’t a lot different from the one that brought this morning’s round. A front north of the area will be the initial focus for storms tonight across Nebraska and Iowa. There will be a large reservoir of instability over the area that may cause the storms to make a turn south across the area on Friday. If this scenario pans out then we may see strong winds come with the storms along with some hail. Timing of the storms will also have an impact on how hot it gets. The highest storm chances on Friday will likely be near and east of Hwy. 65 where afternoon highs will be a bit cooler. Areas to the west will likely be hotter with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Storms on Friday would also tend to minimize rain chances for Friday night with a warm and mostly quiet night expected.

The upper-level pattern will drive down rain chances further over the weekend as a ridge develops aloft. A lingering boundary in the area will make for a hot and humid day Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected both days.

After the weekend we’ll have to turn our attention south. “Cristobal” has weakened into a tropical depression and currently sits over the Yucutan Peninsula. The storm is expected to reemerge over the Gulf, strengthening as it moves north toward Louisiana over the weekend. The ultimate track of the storm is still questionable, but it looks like it will still be funneled north through the region on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Heavy rain is a possibility as it moves through.

TROPICAL RAINS POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY

The cold front is expected to sweep through Tuesday evening ushering in lower humidity and more pleasant temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday.