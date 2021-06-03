Thursday, June 3 Morning Forecast

Drier air has been building in behind the storm system that brought us the unsettled weather over the last couple of days and that has lead to clearing skies. With the light wind and starry sky, patchy dense fog is on the table this AM so make sure you travel carefully. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued through early today so don’t forget the low beam headlights. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for our Friday eve and it’ll feel a lot nice compared to the last few days. With the help of the sun, highs start to climb closer to the average for early June, with afternoon readings back into the mid and upper 70s. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower or stray storm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. More sun is in store tomorrow as this area of high pressure holds strong. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with highs surging into the 80s. Even more sunshine is on the way for Saturday but we’ll have a slight chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon. The coverage of moisture becomes a little greater on Sunday with scattered showers and storms on the docket. We’re not expecting much sun either so it’s looking like a nice day to be indoors. The start of next week is looking wetter with storms possible on both Monday and continuing into the middle part of the week. An unsettled and blocky pattern is looking to develop once again, quite similar to last week so it’s looking like the chances for moisture could stick around a while. The positive is that we’re not expecting severe weather as the ingredients aren’t looking solid. We still could have some rumbles of thunder though from time to time. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer