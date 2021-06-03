Thursday, June 3 Morning Forecast

Drier air has been building in behind the storm system that brought us the unsettled weather over the last couple of days and that has lead to clearing skies. With the light wind and starry sky, patchy dense fog is on the table this AM so make sure you travel carefully. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued through early today so don’t forget the low beam headlights. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for our Friday eve and it’ll feel a lot nice compared to the last few days. With the help of the sun, highs start to climb closer to the average for early June, with afternoon readings back into the mid and upper 70s. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower or stray storm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. More sun is in store tomorrow as this area of high pressure holds strong. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with highs surging into the 80s. Even more sunshine is on the way for Saturday but we’ll have a slight chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon. The coverage of moisture becomes a little greater on Sunday with scattered showers and storms on the docket. We’re not expecting much sun either so it’s looking like a nice day to be indoors. The start of next week is looking wetter with storms possible on both Monday and continuing into the middle part of the week. An unsettled and blocky pattern is looking to develop once again, quite similar to last week so it’s looking like the chances for moisture could stick around a while. The positive is that we’re not expecting severe weather as the ingredients aren’t looking solid. We still could have some rumbles of thunder though from time to time. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

58°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Generally clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 57°

Friday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 61°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 84° 65°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 80° 65°

Monday

78° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 68°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
58°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
68°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
71°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
72°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
73°

71°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
71°

67°

9 PM
Clear
5%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
13%
60°

60°

3 AM
Clear
11%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
8%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
8%
58°

58°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
58°
