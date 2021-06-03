Thursday, June 3 Evening Forecast

Sun returned to the area today and it’s made all the difference in temperatures. Today was the warmest day in a week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. There were a few isolated afternoon showers east of Hwy. 65, but they’ll quickly fade early this evening with skies becoming clear by tonight.

Starry skies and light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the mid to upper 50s by morning with some patchy areas of fog possible, especially in the valleys near the lakes and rivers.

Friday with start sunny with some clouds bubbling up by afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Most areas will remain dry, but a few isolated showers may try to develop closer to I-49 near and north of Joplin.

Moisture levels will be creeping higher as moisture builds north over the weekend. Saturday looks partly cloudy and mostly dry with a few widely scattered showers and a few storms bubbling up in the afternoon south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will be warm across the Ozarks with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels will be a little higher too. Showers will quickly fade Saturday evening. Clouds will increase from the south Saturday night with temperatures remaining mild, only dropping into the mid-60s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms bubbling up by the afternoon hours. Temperatures look a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s south to low to mid-80s closer to Central Missouri.

The pattern will remain rather cloudy and showery through at least Wednesday as a storm slowly lifts north out of Texas across the middle of the country. Lots of Gulf moisture will be drawn north across the Ozarks setting the stage for episodes of showery weather. No severe weather is expected. The concern will be for localized episodes of heavy rainfall and flooding. Winds aloft will be weak and erratic with pockets of upper-level energy. This will lead to clusters of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms that will be slow-moving, possibly leading to excessive rainfall in a few spots each day Monday through Wednesday. It will be very humid too and this along with the cloud cover will keep overnight lows warm, generally in the upper 60s. The cloud cover and showers will keep afternoon highs in the 70s to around 80°.

By Thursday the wave responsible for the wetter pattern will shift east. This will allow sunnier weather to begin working in along with warmer temperatures. We’ll still be looking at scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Summer heat will get more of a foothold as we end next week and work through the following weekend. It looks like a hotter spell of weather with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

