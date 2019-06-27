Thursday, June 27 Morning Forecast

AREAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 10:30 AM for parts of Barry county, including the city of Cassville. Flash flooding there yesterday prompted water rescues, road closures, and left cars stranded. There could still be standing water this morning, especially near rivers and creeks. Please, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Heat and humidity continue to crank today as our high-pressure dome of summertime sizzle hangs near the Ozarks. An isolated storm or two could bubble on the heat and humidity today, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies. Highs soar towards 90 degrees today, feeling like 96 degrees with the humidity.

AC will need to continue to crank tonight, we’ll stay warm and humid with lows only dropping to 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. High of 91 degrees will feel closer to 97 degrees with the humidity.

The summertime dome of heat and humidity hangs around through early next week bringing mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures, and sticky real feels through Tuesday.

Expect highs near 90 degrees to feel near 100 degrees daily. Isolated storms could also bubble up daily, but nothing organized or widespread is expected.

Stay cool and hydrated!

A healthier storm chance could return on Wednesday.