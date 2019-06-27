Thursday, June 27 Morning Forecast

Heat indices approach 100 degrees today, stay cool and hydrated!

AREAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 10:30 AM for parts of Barry county, including the city of Cassville. Flash flooding there yesterday prompted water rescues, road closures, and left cars stranded. There could still be standing water this morning, especially near rivers and creeks. Please, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Heat and humidity continue to crank today as our high-pressure dome of summertime sizzle hangs near the Ozarks. An isolated storm or two could bubble on the heat and humidity today, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies. Highs soar towards 90 degrees today, feeling like 96 degrees with the humidity.

AC will need to continue to crank tonight, we’ll stay warm and humid with lows only dropping to 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. High of 91 degrees will feel closer to 97 degrees with the humidity.

The summertime dome of heat and humidity hangs around through early next week bringing mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures, and sticky real feels through Tuesday.

Expect highs near 90 degrees to feel near 100 degrees daily. Isolated storms could also bubble up daily, but nothing organized or widespread is expected.

Stay cool and hydrated!

A healthier storm chance could return on Wednesday.

Fair

Springfield

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 69°

Friday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Monday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
4%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

76°

11 PM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
7%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
8%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
8%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
8%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
72°

