Thursday, June 27 Evening Forecast

Hot & Humid Pattern Continues —

Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The heat and humidity stick around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with sticky conditions and a few clouds.

Friday to end your work week, to no surprise, the heat and humidity will continue to crank with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. With plenty of sunshine and a humid air mass still in place, heat indices will reach the middle to upper 90’s and a few triple digits feel-like temperatures during the afternoon and evening. While heat indices will be high, they will not be high enough for heat advisory criteria, which is around 105. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again.

Your weekend activities will be good to go because we keep the sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. However, be sure to use plenty of sunscreen, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside if you can because temperatures will be in the lower 90’s both days with heat indices in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

The ridge of high pressure that has been bringing us these hot and humid conditions will start to break down during the beginning of next week. Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will still be in upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Tuesday, a few clouds will move in but we will stay dry. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday a chance of showers and storms will move in and those chances will continue into Thursday. Timing and totals are still something that will have to be determined as time gets closer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fair

Springfield

86°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

88°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

83°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Friday

91° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 70°

Saturday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 68°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 69°

Monday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

12 AM
Clear
1%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
4%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
6%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
8%
71°

71°

4 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
72°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

