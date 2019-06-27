Thursday, June 27 Evening Forecast

Hot & Humid Pattern Continues —

Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The heat and humidity stick around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with sticky conditions and a few clouds.

Friday to end your work week, to no surprise, the heat and humidity will continue to crank with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. With plenty of sunshine and a humid air mass still in place, heat indices will reach the middle to upper 90’s and a few triple digits feel-like temperatures during the afternoon and evening. While heat indices will be high, they will not be high enough for heat advisory criteria, which is around 105. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again.

Your weekend activities will be good to go because we keep the sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. However, be sure to use plenty of sunscreen, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside if you can because temperatures will be in the lower 90’s both days with heat indices in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

The ridge of high pressure that has been bringing us these hot and humid conditions will start to break down during the beginning of next week. Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will still be in upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Tuesday, a few clouds will move in but we will stay dry. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday a chance of showers and storms will move in and those chances will continue into Thursday. Timing and totals are still something that will have to be determined as time gets closer.