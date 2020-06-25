Thursday, June 25 Morning Forecast

Warm and sticky sunshine today

We’re starting out warmer and stickier this morning with lows in the 60’s. A few showers are dipping in from the northwest along a front. We’ll keep sunshine today with a warmer, stickier feel.

The warm front will act as a focus for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as well. These rain chances will be low and focused from Osceola east to Rolla. The rest of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be climbing too with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be a bit higher too.

Hot and humid weather can be expected on Friday. Higher levels of moisture will move in from the south during the day. This will make for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon south of Hwy. 60 with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas to the north will remain mostly sunny.

The jet stream pattern will flatten out a bit pushing a front south into Northern Missouri. We’ll also see some upper-level energy rippling east near the front. This should be enough to generate more clouds and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler as well.

Hot and humid, and mostly dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday as ridging aloft builds over the area. Temperatures look hotter with highs near 90° both days. Rain chances look low both days with not much in the way of storm triggers to get showers popping. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms still look possible though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid. The upper-level ridge over the middle of the country looks like it may have a break in it, and this shear axis combined with a nearby boundary, should be enough to boost rain chances a bit.

Clear

Springfield

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Generally clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Friday

89° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 86° 70°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 71°

Monday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 90° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

