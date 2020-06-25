Thursday, June 25 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warmer and stickier this morning with lows in the 60’s. A few showers are dipping in from the northwest along a front. We’ll keep sunshine today with a warmer, stickier feel.

The warm front will act as a focus for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as well. These rain chances will be low and focused from Osceola east to Rolla. The rest of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be climbing too with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be a bit higher too.

Hot and humid weather can be expected on Friday. Higher levels of moisture will move in from the south during the day. This will make for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon south of Hwy. 60 with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas to the north will remain mostly sunny.

The jet stream pattern will flatten out a bit pushing a front south into Northern Missouri. We’ll also see some upper-level energy rippling east near the front. This should be enough to generate more clouds and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler as well.

Hot and humid, and mostly dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday as ridging aloft builds over the area. Temperatures look hotter with highs near 90° both days. Rain chances look low both days with not much in the way of storm triggers to get showers popping. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms still look possible though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid. The upper-level ridge over the middle of the country looks like it may have a break in it, and this shear axis combined with a nearby boundary, should be enough to boost rain chances a bit.