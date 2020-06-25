Thursday, June 25 Evening Forecast

Looks like a hot and fairly quiet finish to the week, but rain chances will perk up a bit heading into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies, breezy southeast winds and lows a little warmer than we’ve seen.

Friday will start bright and comfortable, but it will heat up quickly. It will also be more humid as moisture surges in from the south. This will lead to skies becoming partly cloudy by afternoon over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. This area of higher moisture will also produce a few spotty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Most areas will again remain dry though.

Better rain chances will develop by Saturday. A cold front located to the north will be a focus for thunderstorm development Friday night. The storms will develop south into our area by Saturday morning, but will also be winding down. So, right now it looks like areas along and north of Hwy. 60 will have the better shot at starting the day with some wet weather.

The day will remain mostly cloudy with plenty of leftover clouds from the morning showers and thunderstorms. This will make for a slightly cooler day. Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely flare up during the afternoon and evening, especially along and north of where storms are able to push into during the morning. Not everybody will see some much-needed rainfall, but it will be our best shot since the past weekend, and also our best shot over the weekend.

Drier weather will build back in on Sunday as we find ourselves between pockets of upper-level storminess. The ridging between storms and a warmer and drier air mass overall will bring rain chances back to slim to none. Skies will be brighter too with hot afternoon highs around 90°.

If you’re interested in boating or floating this weekend, Sunday definitely looks like the better day.

Looking ahead to next week, some upper-level energy will pivot into the area Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances look slim on Monday, but there should be a bit more high cloudiness helping to temper the heat a little. The atmosphere looks more supportive of shower and thunderstorm chances Tuesday through Thursday with the pocket of upper-level energy getting stuck in the region. A boundary may try to gradually spread southwest across the area too as a trough deepens across the Eastern and Southeastern U.S. It will remain warm and humid through the stretch, but cloud cover and at least some rain should temper the heat a bit.

Clear

Springfield

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Friday

88° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 70°

Saturday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 90° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 89° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

