Thursday, June 24 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 74°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 90° 74°

Friday

91° / 74°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 91° 74°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 83° 67°

Monday

81° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
72°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
88°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

Highs continue to warm up through the rest of the week with the 90s back by today. It’s looking like a warm front will move our way through the day and that will be the driving force of our heat and chance for storms. We’ll start off dry with some sun but the clouds will move our way by afternoon and the shot for storms increases. Better chances for moisture are in place to our north but we’ll keep that potential around the viewing area throughout the day. A few could become strong to severe with all of that instability building during the afternoon. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in play to the north of Springfield meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Make sure you stay weather aware! A slow-moving cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The cold front doesn’t look to get into the viewing area until Sunday so that will keep us on the muggy and unstable side of the boundary. With the heat, we’ll have more instability so we’ll keep the chance for a couple of stronger to severe storms on Friday NW of Springfield. With all of the clouds and moisture in the air, temps will be slightly cooler to start the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s. Much of SW Missouri will still be ahead of the stalled front on Saturday which will keep the chance for isolated severe storms around. Once again, hail and gusty winds will be the main hazards. On and off showers and storms continue into Sunday as well as this front sags eastward. An upper-level disturbance in the atmosphere will bring another chance of showers and storms Monday with another area of low pressure moving toward us into mid-week. The unsettled pattern will continue as a result, with scattered storms on the table through next Wednesday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
76°F Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
