Thursday, June 24 Morning Forecast

Highs continue to warm up through the rest of the week with the 90s back by today. It’s looking like a warm front will move our way through the day and that will be the driving force of our heat and chance for storms. We’ll start off dry with some sun but the clouds will move our way by afternoon and the shot for storms increases. Better chances for moisture are in place to our north but we’ll keep that potential around the viewing area throughout the day. A few could become strong to severe with all of that instability building during the afternoon. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in play to the north of Springfield meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Make sure you stay weather aware! A slow-moving cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The cold front doesn’t look to get into the viewing area until Sunday so that will keep us on the muggy and unstable side of the boundary. With the heat, we’ll have more instability so we’ll keep the chance for a couple of stronger to severe storms on Friday NW of Springfield. With all of the clouds and moisture in the air, temps will be slightly cooler to start the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s. Much of SW Missouri will still be ahead of the stalled front on Saturday which will keep the chance for isolated severe storms around. Once again, hail and gusty winds will be the main hazards. On and off showers and storms continue into Sunday as well as this front sags eastward. An upper-level disturbance in the atmosphere will bring another chance of showers and storms Monday with another area of low pressure moving toward us into mid-week. The unsettled pattern will continue as a result, with scattered storms on the table through next Wednesday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer