Thursday, June 24 Evening Forecast

A very muggy day with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and 90s across the viewing area. Areas that saw showers and storms had lower overall highs. A front will stall out over Missouri causing a very active weather period tonight through next week. A risk for strong to severe storms remains in effect tonight and into tomorrow. A marginal risk is in effect, level 1 out of 5, for places like Stockton, Camdenton, Rolla, Springfield, Moutain Grove, Monett, and Joplin. A slight risk is in effect, level 2 out of 5, including Lake Ozark, Clinton, and Nevada. The best chance for severe storms will be the locations in the slight risk. The main threats will be strong winds, hail, and some flooding is possible.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected this evening. Another thunderstorm complex is expected to develop north of the region tonight and shift south overnight into early Friday morning. The main threats for the complex will be strong winds and hail. The timeline for the storms looks to move into the far northern part of the viewing area by midnight to 2 am before shifting south and east. More storms will be training behind the first line of storms. The second line looks to come north of the interstate between 4 am-6 am. The line will shift south and east through the morning hours before exiting the region by lunchtime. There will be a break for most of the afternoon before more scattered storms move into central Missouri entering the viewing area staying mainly north of the interstate.

Friday temperatures will be soar into the upper 80s and low 90s with sticky dew points. Heat Index Values will be between 100-105 degrees tomorrow. Be prepared for the scattered showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow.

Saturday another chance for strong to severe storms slides through Saturday morning. A marginal risk is in effect for Interstate 44 and north including Springfield, Monett, and Ft. Wood. The main impacts are strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours. Temperatures will still be warm Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will not be a complete washout with dry spots in between the storms and showers. By Sunday temperatures will cool down to the low to mid-80s and will remain slightly below average for the beginning of next week.