Thursday, June 24 Evening Forecast

Thursday

90° / 75°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 90° 75°

Friday

91° / 74°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 91° 74°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 83° 67°

Monday

81° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
92°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

A very muggy day with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and 90s across the viewing area. Areas that saw showers and storms had lower overall highs. A front will stall out over Missouri causing a very active weather period tonight through next week. A risk for strong to severe storms remains in effect tonight and into tomorrow. A marginal risk is in effect, level 1 out of 5, for places like Stockton, Camdenton, Rolla, Springfield, Moutain Grove, Monett, and Joplin. A slight risk is in effect, level 2 out of 5, including Lake Ozark, Clinton, and Nevada. The best chance for severe storms will be the locations in the slight risk. The main threats will be strong winds, hail, and some flooding is possible.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected this evening. Another thunderstorm complex is expected to develop north of the region tonight and shift south overnight into early Friday morning. The main threats for the complex will be strong winds and hail. The timeline for the storms looks to move into the far northern part of the viewing area by midnight to 2 am before shifting south and east. More storms will be training behind the first line of storms. The second line looks to come north of the interstate between 4 am-6 am. The line will shift south and east through the morning hours before exiting the region by lunchtime. There will be a break for most of the afternoon before more scattered storms move into central Missouri entering the viewing area staying mainly north of the interstate.

Friday temperatures will be soar into the upper 80s and low 90s with sticky dew points. Heat Index Values will be between 100-105 degrees tomorrow. Be prepared for the scattered showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow.

Saturday another chance for strong to severe storms slides through Saturday morning. A marginal risk is in effect for Interstate 44 and north including Springfield, Monett, and Ft. Wood. The main impacts are strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours. Temperatures will still be warm Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will not be a complete washout with dry spots in between the storms and showers. By Sunday temperatures will cool down to the low to mid-80s and will remain slightly below average for the beginning of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

85°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
75°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

87°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

84°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

81°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

83°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
