Thursday, June 18 Morning Forecast

We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and quiet conditions. We’ll stay that way before rain chances return Friday into much of next week.

Today, temperatures will be warmer, topping off in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight a front will start to push into the Ozarks from the northwest, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with increasing clouds.

Friday, that front will continue to sag into the Ozarks. This could bring a few storms, especially north of the interstate. It will be noticeably more humid during the day. We are not looking at a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

That front will linger around for the weekend and into next week, acting as a highway for rounds of showers and storms to ride on.





Saturday, for the first official day of summer, a chance of showers and storms is possible with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Again, not looking at a washout day, but keep the umbrella handy. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.





Sunday, another chance of showers and storms are possible for Father’s Day. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday into next week there is a chance of showers and storms each day as the same front lingers around. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s during the day with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.