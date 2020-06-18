Thursday, June 18 Morning Forecast

We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and quiet conditions. We’ll stay that way before rain chances return Friday into much of next week.

Today, temperatures will be warmer, topping off in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight a front will start to push into the Ozarks from the northwest, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with increasing clouds.

Friday, that front will continue to sag into the Ozarks. This could bring a few storms, especially north of the interstate. It will be noticeably more humid during the day. We are not looking at a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

That front will linger around for the weekend and into next week, acting as a highway for rounds of showers and storms to ride on.

Saturday, for the first official day of summer, a chance of showers and storms is possible with temperatures in the upper 80’s. Again, not looking at a washout day, but keep the umbrella handy. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Sunday, another chance of showers and storms are possible for Father’s Day. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday into next week there is a chance of showers and storms each day as the same front lingers around. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s during the day with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 87° 67°

Friday

89° / 68°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 68°

Saturday

88° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 67°

Sunday

86° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 86° 67°

Monday

85° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 85° 67°

Tuesday

86° / 68°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 86° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

