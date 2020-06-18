Thursday, June 18 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A pattern shift will bring an end to the extended dry stretch we’ve enjoyed. It is getting rather dry outside, which it’s prone to do this time of the year.

We’ll enjoy one final nice evening with fairly low humidity and quiet conditions. Temperatures by morning will slip into the mid to upper 60s.

A front draped to the northwest will kick off a wave of thunderstorms west and northwest of the area. That wave won’t make it into our area, but it will influence our weather on Friday. Skies will be cloudier, especially along and north of the interstate where spotty showers and thunderstorms are also more likely. It looks like there will be a lingering slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday night.

The front will remain stationary into Saturday with pockets of upper-level energy moving through the area interacting with a warm and humid air mass. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon. Winds aloft look a little stronger, possibly strong enough to organize a few strong to severe storms with wind and hail.

Scattered storms look possible Saturday night too. Additional shower and thunderstorms will likely pop up in the afternoon heat on Sunday, but these don’t look to organized. Temperatures over the weekend will be governed by cloud cover and rain, but most areas will see highs in the mid 80s.

A bigger wave of storms looks possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. A complex of storms may set up northeast of the area Sunday evening, sweeping southeast across the area into Monday morning. This could bring a round of severe weather, mainly strong winds.

The morning wave of rain may take some of the punch out of the atmosphere, but with a front just to the north we’ll likely see additional scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain amounts from Friday through Tuesday will be heavy in places with a general 1 to 3″ expected.

It looks like the front may be able to sweep fully through the area with drier and cooler air building in behind the front. This will make for a nice middle of the week with lower humidity Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool at night with afternoon highs pleasantly warm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

83°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 87° 67°

Friday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 88° 68°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 67°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 86° 66°

Monday

85° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

Trending Stories