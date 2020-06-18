Thursday, June 18 Evening Forecast

A pattern shift will bring an end to the extended dry stretch we’ve enjoyed. It is getting rather dry outside, which it’s prone to do this time of the year.

We’ll enjoy one final nice evening with fairly low humidity and quiet conditions. Temperatures by morning will slip into the mid to upper 60s.

A front draped to the northwest will kick off a wave of thunderstorms west and northwest of the area. That wave won’t make it into our area, but it will influence our weather on Friday. Skies will be cloudier, especially along and north of the interstate where spotty showers and thunderstorms are also more likely. It looks like there will be a lingering slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday night.





The front will remain stationary into Saturday with pockets of upper-level energy moving through the area interacting with a warm and humid air mass. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon. Winds aloft look a little stronger, possibly strong enough to organize a few strong to severe storms with wind and hail.

Scattered storms look possible Saturday night too. Additional shower and thunderstorms will likely pop up in the afternoon heat on Sunday, but these don’t look to organized. Temperatures over the weekend will be governed by cloud cover and rain, but most areas will see highs in the mid 80s.

A bigger wave of storms looks possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. A complex of storms may set up northeast of the area Sunday evening, sweeping southeast across the area into Monday morning. This could bring a round of severe weather, mainly strong winds.

The morning wave of rain may take some of the punch out of the atmosphere, but with a front just to the north we’ll likely see additional scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain amounts from Friday through Tuesday will be heavy in places with a general 1 to 3″ expected.

It looks like the front may be able to sweep fully through the area with drier and cooler air building in behind the front. This will make for a nice middle of the week with lower humidity Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool at night with afternoon highs pleasantly warm.