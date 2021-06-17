Thursday, June 17 Morning Forecast

The hotter trend in our temperatures doesn’t stop with Wednesday as a more steamy feel is on the table today and tomorrow. Highs look to surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s around the region under mostly sunny skies. We’ll keep the spotty storm chance for our Friday Eve too but it’s looking minimal with most of us staying dry. Our main concern will be the feels like temps which could rise close to the century mark. The same goes for tomorrow as well so please be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you must be outdoors for a prolonged period. We are looking dry through our Friday but again, a stray storm is possible, especially in the evening. The driving force in the rain is our next cold front which is going to approach the Ozarks into Saturday. At this point, it’s not looking like it will get through the area entirely and instead just wash out. This boundary really doesn’t usher in any cooler air either with highs still close to 90° on Saturday. A better chance of storms lies in Central and Northern MO so if you’re traveling, be aware of that. A spotty storm is possible on Sunday too but again the better chances are off to our north. Another cold front approaches the Ozarks by the start of next week and this one looks to bring a round of showers and storms and finally some more refreshing temperatures. We’ll be monitoring the threat for any strong to severe storms as time gets closer. Afternoon readings are looking to dip back into the low to mid-80s by Monday. It will be a lot more comfortable by Tuesday of next week with little humidity and with highs falling back into the 70s in the metro! The sunshine holds into the middle part of next week with highs rebounding into 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer