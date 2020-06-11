Thursday, June 11 Morning Forecast

Beautiful stretch starts today!

We’re starting out comfortable again with both temperatures and dew points in the 50’s.

A beautiful stretch of weather starts today!

High pressure slides in this afternoon, keeping skies mostly sunny, humidity low, and temperatures seasonal in the lower 80’s.

Expect another comfortable night tonight with clear skies and lows in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

South/west winds will keep us a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the middle 80’s, humidity stays pleasant.

High pressure remains in control through the weekend and into early next week. That’ll keep us with a sunny, dry stretch. Temperatures remain seasonal through the weekend in the low to middle 80’s. Expect a gradual warming trend into early next week with highs creeping back towards 90 degrees.

This dry stretch is much welcomed after a top 10 record wet March, top 10 record wet May, & tropical remnants earlier this week.

Clear

Springfield

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 61°

Friday

86° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 63°

Saturday

85° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 62°

Sunday

85° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 63°

Monday

87° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 89° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 70°

Hourly Forecast

56°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
10%
61°

