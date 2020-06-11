Thursday, June 11 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out comfortable again with both temperatures and dew points in the 50’s.

A beautiful stretch of weather starts today!

High pressure slides in this afternoon, keeping skies mostly sunny, humidity low, and temperatures seasonal in the lower 80’s.

Expect another comfortable night tonight with clear skies and lows in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

South/west winds will keep us a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the middle 80’s, humidity stays pleasant.

High pressure remains in control through the weekend and into early next week. That’ll keep us with a sunny, dry stretch. Temperatures remain seasonal through the weekend in the low to middle 80’s. Expect a gradual warming trend into early next week with highs creeping back towards 90 degrees.

This dry stretch is much welcomed after a top 10 record wet March, top 10 record wet May, & tropical remnants earlier this week.