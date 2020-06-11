Thursday, June 11 Evening Forecast

Quiet pattern really settling into the area now. Temperatures have been pretty nice too. We enjoyed morning lows in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low 80s today. It’s tough to hold onto that for too long this time of the year and we’ll see summer heat and humidity creeping back in.

For tonight, we’ll find another perfect evening to be outside. Skies will be clear, winds will be light and temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.

Temperatures will head higher on Friday with humidity inching higher too. It looks like skies will remain mainly clear with light winds also.

Weekend weather will feature more of the same. There will be a weak frontal boundary draped across the area from northwest to southeast. Moisture will tend to pool near the boundary, increasing humidity and also possibly triggering an isolated afternoon shower or two. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

A ridge will build northeast across the middle of the country this weekend, hanging out through next week. This will keep rain chances near zero. We’ll also notice an uptick in heat with highs in the low 90s by the middle of next week. Hot and mainly dry weather will continue into the following weekend. It’s possible much of the area could go over a week with no precipitation. We haven’t gone over a week with at least a trace since the beginning of the year here in Springfield.

Clear

Springfield

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 61°

Friday

87° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 63°

Saturday

86° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 86° 62°

Sunday

85° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 63°

Monday

87° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 65°

Tuesday

89° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 67°

Wednesday

91° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
61°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

