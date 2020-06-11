Thursday, June 11 Evening Forecast

Quiet pattern really settling into the area now. Temperatures have been pretty nice too. We enjoyed morning lows in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low 80s today. It’s tough to hold onto that for too long this time of the year and we’ll see summer heat and humidity creeping back in.

For tonight, we’ll find another perfect evening to be outside. Skies will be clear, winds will be light and temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.

Temperatures will head higher on Friday with humidity inching higher too. It looks like skies will remain mainly clear with light winds also.

Weekend weather will feature more of the same. There will be a weak frontal boundary draped across the area from northwest to southeast. Moisture will tend to pool near the boundary, increasing humidity and also possibly triggering an isolated afternoon shower or two. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 80s.







A ridge will build northeast across the middle of the country this weekend, hanging out through next week. This will keep rain chances near zero. We’ll also notice an uptick in heat with highs in the low 90s by the middle of next week. Hot and mainly dry weather will continue into the following weekend. It’s possible much of the area could go over a week with no precipitation. We haven’t gone over a week with at least a trace since the beginning of the year here in Springfield.