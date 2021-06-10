Thursday, June 10 Morning Forecast

The upper-level low that has been impacting us this week is finally moving northeastward but we still could see stray storms this afternoon. Temps will be above average for this time of year, surging into the 90s for many of us later on today. This pesky low has taken the showery activity along with it but it doesn’t take much on a day like today to have isolated storms firing in the afternoon. With all of the heat, instability builds late in the day and allows storms to develop. Much of the day is looking dry but we still can’t rule a storm or two out. Any activity should fade as we head through the evening as the daytime-driven instability wanes. It will be muggy and mild through the overnight with lows falling back into the 70s. A cold front looks to approach by late tomorrow and this will bring slightly cooler conditions and the chance for more storms. This boundary will move our way by late in the afternoon and could bring isolated thunderstorms to the region. A couple could be on the stronger side just because of all of the instability building closer to the surface. Flooding is also a concern but this activity will be moving along a front and moving quicker than the storms that have developed this week. We could see isolated storms lingering into Saturday too so if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely as head through the next couple of days. The rest of the weekend is looking a touch less humid but temperatures will remain steamy. Temps rebound close to 90° both Sunday and Monday so if you’re out and about, make sure you stay hydrated. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region keeping us dry and hot into early next week. Overall the weather pattern into the 3rd week of June is looking quieter but we do have a cold front that approaches by Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances are not looking impressive currently but this front does look to cool our highs down a bit. This passage looks to come through mainly dry but it will feel much nicer by the middle part of next week. Highs will go from the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday to the mid-80s by Hump Day.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer