Thursday, June 10 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The upper-level low that has been impacting us this week is finally moving northeastward but we still could see stray storms this afternoon. Temps will be above average for this time of year, surging into the 90s for many of us later on today. This pesky low has taken the showery activity along with it but it doesn’t take much on a day like today to have isolated storms firing in the afternoon. With all of the heat, instability builds late in the day and allows storms to develop. Much of the day is looking dry but we still can’t rule a storm or two out. Any activity should fade as we head through the evening as the daytime-driven instability wanes. It will be muggy and mild through the overnight with lows falling back into the 70s. A cold front looks to approach by late tomorrow and this will bring slightly cooler conditions and the chance for more storms. This boundary will move our way by late in the afternoon and could bring isolated thunderstorms to the region. A couple could be on the stronger side just because of all of the instability building closer to the surface. Flooding is also a concern but this activity will be moving along a front and moving quicker than the storms that have developed this week. We could see isolated storms lingering into Saturday too so if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely as head through the next couple of days. The rest of the weekend is looking a touch less humid but temperatures will remain steamy. Temps rebound close to 90° both Sunday and Monday so if you’re out and about, make sure you stay hydrated. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region keeping us dry and hot into early next week. Overall the weather pattern into the 3rd week of June is looking quieter but we do have a cold front that approaches by Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances are not looking impressive currently but this front does look to cool our highs down a bit. This passage looks to come through mainly dry but it will feel much nicer by the middle part of next week. Highs will go from the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday to the mid-80s by Hump Day.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low 71F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph.
71°F Starry. Low 71F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Branson

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

West Plains

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Friday

92° / 72°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 92° 72°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 71°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Monday

90° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
7%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100