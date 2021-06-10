Thursday, June 10 Evening Forecast

Hot and quiet weather today across the area. Many spots hit 90° for the first time this year, including Springfield. The hot weather is also paired up with higher humidity with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s. The pattern will remain hot and humid as we close out the week with rain chances returning to the area.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy a quiet summer evening. A boundary lifting northeast across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas might trigger a few isolated overnight showers, but most of the area will remain dry. The boundary will continue pushing northeast and will remain a focal point for a few spotty showers on Friday ahead of the higher storm threat that will move in later in the day. Temperatures will climb quickly with temperatures in the mid-80s by late morning, reaching the low 90s during the afternoon. Heat index values will climb to around 100° as well.

Sometime during the afternoon and evening, a wave of storms may push south across Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas bringing a threat of strong winds with them. The risk of storms will tend to remain along and west of Hwy. 65.





We’ll still be ahead of a front Saturday with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms possible along and south of the interstate. Temperatures look a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier air will try to filter into the area by Sunday. This will cut off rain chances and flush out some of the humidity. Temperatures will still be hot with highs near 90°.

The overall pattern looks fairly quiet through much of next week. A trough will sharpen up over the Eastern U.S. leading to another weak front moving through on Monday. Less humid and slightly cooler weather will follow the front through the middle of the week.