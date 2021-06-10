Thursday, June 10 Evening Forecast

Hot and quiet weather today across the area. Many spots hit 90° for the first time this year, including Springfield. The hot weather is also paired up with higher humidity with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s. The pattern will remain hot and humid as we close out the week with rain chances returning to the area.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy a quiet summer evening. A boundary lifting northeast across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas might trigger a few isolated overnight showers, but most of the area will remain dry. The boundary will continue pushing northeast and will remain a focal point for a few spotty showers on Friday ahead of the higher storm threat that will move in later in the day. Temperatures will climb quickly with temperatures in the mid-80s by late morning, reaching the low 90s during the afternoon. Heat index values will climb to around 100° as well.

Sometime during the afternoon and evening, a wave of storms may push south across Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas bringing a threat of strong winds with them. The risk of storms will tend to remain along and west of Hwy. 65.

We’ll still be ahead of a front Saturday with additional spotty showers and thunderstorms possible along and south of the interstate. Temperatures look a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier air will try to filter into the area by Sunday. This will cut off rain chances and flush out some of the humidity. Temperatures will still be hot with highs near 90°.

The overall pattern looks fairly quiet through much of next week. A trough will sharpen up over the Eastern U.S. leading to another weak front moving through on Monday. Less humid and slightly cooler weather will follow the front through the middle of the week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

83°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low 71F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph.
71°F Starry. Low 71F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

86°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

88°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Friday

91° / 71°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 91° 71°

Saturday

87° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 69°

Sunday

89° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 65°

Monday

91° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 86° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
86°

82°

9 PM
Clear
2%
82°

79°

10 PM
Clear
2%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
2%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
87°
