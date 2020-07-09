Thursday, July 9 Morning Forecast

⚠️SEVERE T-STORM WATCH in effect until 10 AM for much of western MO – including Springfield/ Greene Co



Line of storms capable of 70-80 mph winds, ping pong ball size hail, heavy rain, & lightning is diving SE.



Stay weather aware! #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/onZ4PDROE1 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) July 9, 2020

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for much of western Missouri until 10 AM. A line of severe storms capable of damaging winds is diving southeast this morning. Be prepared for strong winds, heavy rain, large hail, and lightning. Check with Meteorologist Elisa Raffa on Facebook and Twitter for the most up-to-date watches and warnings.

This line of storms will continue to progress south through midday. Once it decays, a few showers/ storms will be possible this afternoon. Highs will be up around 90 degrees again.

A few storms are possible to the west tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow looks mostly dry and hot. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the lower 90’s.

The active pattern brings another storm trigger through on Saturday with a chance of showers/ storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Stay weather aware if you’re hitting the lake! Expect temperatures to hit the lower 90’s again.

We’ll find a drier pattern taking over on Sunday with sunshine and a little relief. Most highs will be in the 80’s.

By Monday that high pressure continues to build and strengthen. We’ll find extreme heat next week with temperatures in the middle/ upper 90’s and heat indices easily over 105 degrees. Expect many days of Heat Advisories/ Heat Warnings. Think now about where you will stay cool and hydrated!