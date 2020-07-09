Thursday, July 9 Morning Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect this morning

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for much of western Missouri until 10 AM. A line of severe storms capable of damaging winds is diving southeast this morning. Be prepared for strong winds, heavy rain, large hail, and lightning. Check with Meteorologist Elisa Raffa on Facebook and Twitter for the most up-to-date watches and warnings.

This line of storms will continue to progress south through midday. Once it decays, a few showers/ storms will be possible this afternoon. Highs will be up around 90 degrees again.

A few storms are possible to the west tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow looks mostly dry and hot. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the lower 90’s.

The active pattern brings another storm trigger through on Saturday with a chance of showers/ storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Stay weather aware if you’re hitting the lake! Expect temperatures to hit the lower 90’s again.

We’ll find a drier pattern taking over on Sunday with sunshine and a little relief. Most highs will be in the 80’s.

By Monday that high pressure continues to build and strengthen. We’ll find extreme heat next week with temperatures in the middle/ upper 90’s and heat indices easily over 105 degrees. Expect many days of Heat Advisories/ Heat Warnings. Think now about where you will stay cool and hydrated!

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 70°

Friday

92° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Saturday

91° / 70°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 91° 70°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 67°

Monday

94° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 94° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 96° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

