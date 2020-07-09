Thursday, July 9 Evening Forecast

Clouds made for cooler temperatures today, a nice break after a streak of 90s during the first half of the week. The clouds came with some shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly over Western Missouri and areas near and south of the state line. This was a missed opportunity at some much needed rain before we go into a long hot and dry stretch next week. We’ll have one more chance at rain before we head into the heatwave.

For tonight, we’ll find quiet weather. There’s a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms south of a Joplin to Harrison light late tonight. The rest of the area will stay dry with slightly drier air building in behind a frontal boundary by morning.

Friday looks bright and hot. Muggy weather will hang on over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, but a less humid day is in store further northeast.

Heading into Saturday morning, rain chances will be on the rise again. The frontal boundary that moves through tonight will lift back to the northeast by Friday night. This will set up a nice corridor for clusters of storms to drop through by Saturday morning. The storms could come with strong winds, but they’ll also be our last shot at widespread rain. The chance for storms looks highest during the morning. The impact of rain and clouds should be enough to hold temperatures down to some extent with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like it will be hottest closer to I-49 where low 90s are possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid, but hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The heat will build into next week with low to mid-90s Monday and mid to upper 90s the remainder of the week. A summer ridge will gradually get established and become more centered over the area as the week progresses. This should keep rain chances to a minimum with most locations remaining dry. It’s possible some spots could hit 100° next week, especially areas further west.

Clear

Springfield

83°F Clear Feels like 86°
Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Broken Clouds

Branson

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Clear

Rolla

86°F Clear Feels like 92°
Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

West Plains

83°F Clear Feels like 89°
Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 69°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 40% 88° 69°

Friday

92° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 69°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 69°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 67°

Monday

94° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 94° 73°

Tuesday

97° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 97° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 97° 75°

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

Trending Stories