Thursday, July 9 Evening Forecast

Clouds made for cooler temperatures today, a nice break after a streak of 90s during the first half of the week. The clouds came with some shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly over Western Missouri and areas near and south of the state line. This was a missed opportunity at some much needed rain before we go into a long hot and dry stretch next week. We’ll have one more chance at rain before we head into the heatwave.

For tonight, we’ll find quiet weather. There’s a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms south of a Joplin to Harrison light late tonight. The rest of the area will stay dry with slightly drier air building in behind a frontal boundary by morning.

Friday looks bright and hot. Muggy weather will hang on over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, but a less humid day is in store further northeast.

Heading into Saturday morning, rain chances will be on the rise again. The frontal boundary that moves through tonight will lift back to the northeast by Friday night. This will set up a nice corridor for clusters of storms to drop through by Saturday morning. The storms could come with strong winds, but they’ll also be our last shot at widespread rain. The chance for storms looks highest during the morning. The impact of rain and clouds should be enough to hold temperatures down to some extent with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like it will be hottest closer to I-49 where low 90s are possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid, but hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The heat will build into next week with low to mid-90s Monday and mid to upper 90s the remainder of the week. A summer ridge will gradually get established and become more centered over the area as the week progresses. This should keep rain chances to a minimum with most locations remaining dry. It’s possible some spots could hit 100° next week, especially areas further west.