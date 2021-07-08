Thursday, July 8 Morning Forecast

This cold front we’ve been tracking continues to move southeastward today but we could still see a stray storm or spotty shower as it stalls to our southeast. Temperatures are still going to be warm with the muggy feel holding as well. Highs look to top out around the mid-80s. We don’t get any cooler air into the area Friday either. In fact, winds turn back around from the south rather quickly. Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disturbance but Saturday the activity is looking a little more scattered compared to Sunday. The potential for stronger to possibly severe storms is still on the table late Saturday. Gusty winds are looking like the primary concern. More widespread moisture with periods of rain through the day as this front continues to move through. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. The chance for showers lingers as we kick-start the workweek as the upper-level part of this storm system moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler early next week behind this front with highs in the 70s Monday. Highs look to rebound back into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday with drier conditions unfolding. More humid and warmer weather takes over by the middle of next week with highs climbing back toward 90°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer