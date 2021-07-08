Thursday, July 8 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 68°

Friday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Saturday

88° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 68°

Sunday

77° / 65°
Showers
Showers 60% 77° 65°

Monday

80° / 65°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 80° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
70°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
5%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
6%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
7%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
9%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
8%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
8%
69°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

This cold front we’ve been tracking continues to move southeastward today but we could still see a stray storm or spotty shower as it stalls to our southeast. Temperatures are still going to be warm with the muggy feel holding as well. Highs look to top out around the mid-80s. We don’t get any cooler air into the area Friday either. In fact, winds turn back around from the south rather quickly. Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disturbance but Saturday the activity is looking a little more scattered compared to Sunday. The potential for stronger to possibly severe storms is still on the table late Saturday. Gusty winds are looking like the primary concern. More widespread moisture with periods of rain through the day as this front continues to move through. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. The chance for showers lingers as we kick-start the workweek as the upper-level part of this storm system moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler early next week behind this front with highs in the 70s Monday. Highs look to rebound back into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday with drier conditions unfolding. More humid and warmer weather takes over by the middle of next week with highs climbing back toward 90°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100