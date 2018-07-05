Thursday, July 5 Evening Forecast Video

Hot weather blankets the region again today compliments of a big dome of high pressure over the area. This dome of hot and mainly dry conditions will shift west of the Ozarks Friday, allowing for the passage of a weak cold front. The front won't bring much in the way of rain, which could certainly use, but it will bring a break from the excessive heat and humidity this weekend.

For tonight, we'll find starry skies and warm and humid conditions. There's a shot at a shower or thunderstorm through 9pm.

A weak cold front will push across the area Friday. It looks like timing for showers and thunderstorms with the front will favor areas near and south of the state line. Areas to the north will have limited rain chances through early to mid afternoon. Heat and humidity will be around for one more day with highs ranging from near 90° north to low to mid 90s south.

Pleasant air will sweep into the Ozarks Friday night providing the area with a pleasantly cool start to the day Saturday. Morning lows in the 60s will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain low throughout the day.

Another clear and cool morning is on tap for Sunday with morning lows ranging from the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Sunday will shape up to be just as nice as Saturday with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances may perk up a bit Monday into Tuesday as a weak upper-level storm passes from east to west through the area. The storm will bring in more moisture leading to partly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Heat and humidity will creep higher too.

The dome of high pressure that has been responsible for hot and dry conditions will strengthen over the area Wednesday and Thursday. This will make for hot and mainly dry weather both days. The hot and mainly dry pattern will likely persist through the following weekend.