Thursday, July 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

Spotty storms possible this afternoon, dry and humid for 4th of July fireworks tonight

Happy 4th of July!

A warm and humid start this morning with lows in the 70’s.

A complex of storms is hanging tight in Kansas this morning, it could clip our central Missouri counties by mid-morning. Otherwise, expect today to be much like the last couple days.

A weak upper-level hiccup will move through, feeding off the heat and humidity of the day, it will generate scattered showers/ storms this afternoon/ early evening. Storms will be spotty and not organized, but any stronger storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, large hail to quarter size, and 50-60 mph winds.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s today, feeling like lower 90’s with the humidity.

Since these storms are driven by the daytime heat and humidity, much like the last couple days, they should collapse shortly after sunset. So, for 4th of July firework displays tonight, an isolated storm could linger if you fire up early around 8 PM. By 9 PM I expect dry conditions, mostly cloudy skies, and warm/ humid temperatures in the upper 70’s. Enjoy!

Lows tonight drop into the lower 70’s.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks the same. Spotty to widely scattered showers/ storms feeding off the heat and humidity late in the afternoon/ evening daily through Sunday. Highs will be up around 90 degrees with heat indices approaching the middle 90’s.

Check the KOLR10 Weather App for storms before getting on the lake or firing up the BBQ as you celebrate the holiday week!

The pattern looks less storm next week, but heat continues to crank by Wednesday with highs in the lower 90’s expected.

Fair

Springfield

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
70°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 72°

Friday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 71°

Saturday

87° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
79°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

Branson

