Thursday, July 4 Morning Forecast

Spotty storms possible this afternoon, dry and humid for 4th of July fireworks tonight

Happy 4th of July!

A warm and humid start this morning with lows in the 70’s.

A complex of storms is hanging tight in Kansas this morning, it could clip our central Missouri counties by mid-morning. Otherwise, expect today to be much like the last couple days.

A weak upper-level hiccup will move through, feeding off the heat and humidity of the day, it will generate scattered showers/ storms this afternoon/ early evening. Storms will be spotty and not organized, but any stronger storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, large hail to quarter size, and 50-60 mph winds.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s today, feeling like lower 90’s with the humidity.

Since these storms are driven by the daytime heat and humidity, much like the last couple days, they should collapse shortly after sunset. So, for 4th of July firework displays tonight, an isolated storm could linger if you fire up early around 8 PM. By 9 PM I expect dry conditions, mostly cloudy skies, and warm/ humid temperatures in the upper 70’s. Enjoy!

Lows tonight drop into the lower 70’s.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks the same. Spotty to widely scattered showers/ storms feeding off the heat and humidity late in the afternoon/ evening daily through Sunday. Highs will be up around 90 degrees with heat indices approaching the middle 90’s.

Check the KOLR10 Weather App for storms before getting on the lake or firing up the BBQ as you celebrate the holiday week!

The pattern looks less storm next week, but heat continues to crank by Wednesday with highs in the lower 90’s expected.