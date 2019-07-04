Breaking News
Thursday, July 4 Evening Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Chance of Storms Continues into the Weekend —

Happy Fourth of July! Scattered showers and storms were the trends during the afternoon hours but not everyone saw rain. Temperatures topped off hot, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight tonight for your fireworks, showers will continue through about sunset and fade away only keeping a few clouds around. During the firework shows, temperatures will drop into the lower 80’s and upper 70’s. Overnight temperatures will stay warm, only dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday to end your work week, temperatures will once again top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. With a saturated air mass in place, showers can squeeze out a lot of rain very quickly, so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any activities! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Saturday and Sunday look almost identical. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight lows both days will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with an isolated shower or two possible, but most areas will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly clear conditions.

Tuesday looks dry and hot. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with mostly sunny conditions and feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday looks a bit tricky with a front coming in and bringing a chance of showers and storms, something we will continue to monitor. Regardless, conditions will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90’s.



