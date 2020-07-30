Thursday, July 30 Morning Forecast

Locally heavy rain possible today

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for southern Missouri until 1 AM tonight. 1-2″ downpours will drop quickly today. Up to 2-4″ totals are possible in the most slow, extreme heavy rain.

Another hiccup is riding our front this morning. We’re starting out wet with scattered showers/ storms. That storm threat continues today as the hiccup moves east, expect highs in the middle 80’s.

The atmosphere is tropical-like, soaked and saturated with high moisture values. Downpours will be extreme, quick, and efficient. 1-2″ downpours are likely with totals up to 4″ possible. Watch out for ponding and low visibility on the roads in that heavy rain.

Showers and heavy downpours continue tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow, the last hiccup rides our front bringing scattered showers. It spends most of its day to our east, pulling in northerly winds and a cooler air mass. Expect clouds and much cooler highs in the 70’s on Friday, it could feel like fall out there!

Saturday will be mostly dry as that last hiccup exits. A few spotty showers are possible with highs in the lower 80’s. A healthier storm chance returns on Sunday with another hiccup passing through.

Next week turns drier but mild. We lose the storm track but a cooler than average air mass remains with highs in the low to middle 80’s — starting out August on a much more mild note!

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 86° 68°

Friday

78° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 78° 63°

Saturday

81° / 62°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 62°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 81° 62°

Monday

81° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 59°

Tuesday

82° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 59°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

