Thursday, July 30 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for southern Missouri until 1 AM tonight. 1-2″ downpours will drop quickly today. Up to 2-4″ totals are possible in the most slow, extreme heavy rain.

Another hiccup is riding our front this morning. We’re starting out wet with scattered showers/ storms. That storm threat continues today as the hiccup moves east, expect highs in the middle 80’s.

The atmosphere is tropical-like, soaked and saturated with high moisture values. Downpours will be extreme, quick, and efficient. 1-2″ downpours are likely with totals up to 4″ possible. Watch out for ponding and low visibility on the roads in that heavy rain.

Showers and heavy downpours continue tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow, the last hiccup rides our front bringing scattered showers. It spends most of its day to our east, pulling in northerly winds and a cooler air mass. Expect clouds and much cooler highs in the 70’s on Friday, it could feel like fall out there!

Saturday will be mostly dry as that last hiccup exits. A few spotty showers are possible with highs in the lower 80’s. A healthier storm chance returns on Sunday with another hiccup passing through.

Next week turns drier but mild. We lose the storm track but a cooler than average air mass remains with highs in the low to middle 80’s — starting out August on a much more mild note!