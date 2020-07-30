Thursday, July 30 Evening Forecast

Weather

Showers continue into the weekend, Flash Flood Watch until 1 AM Friday morning --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 1 AM Friday morning where several inches of rainfall has fallen in the last few days and rain is expected to continue there. Turn around, don’t drown, and never play, walk or swim in the floodwaters.

DROUGHT MONITOR: Our drought conditions haven’t changed a lot since the last update. In the latest update, several of the counties in Missouri are either in the “Abnormally Dry” or “Moderate Drought” categories. A few counties in Northern Arkansas are also seeing abnormally dry conditions. Some impacts: River and pond levels decline, landscaping is stressed, lawns are becoming brown, and fire danger increases. Rain from this week will help with the dry conditions.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with scattered showers continuing.

Friday, we keep the shower chances throughout the day. We will be on the backside of the low-pressure system. That means we will see northerly winds and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 70’s for most of us! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with little rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, rain chances return with temperatures in the lower 80’s, still cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday into much of next week, we will stay mild with temperatures in the lower 80’s and a few clouds here and there. Little rain chances are expected. More sunshine can be expected by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Springfield

85°F Few Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

87°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

90°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 86° 69°

Friday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 63°

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 81° 62°

Monday

80° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 80° 59°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

Trending Stories