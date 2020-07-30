Thursday, July 30 Evening Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 1 AM Friday morning where several inches of rainfall has fallen in the last few days and rain is expected to continue there. Turn around, don’t drown, and never play, walk or swim in the floodwaters.

DROUGHT MONITOR: Our drought conditions haven’t changed a lot since the last update. In the latest update, several of the counties in Missouri are either in the “Abnormally Dry” or “Moderate Drought” categories. A few counties in Northern Arkansas are also seeing abnormally dry conditions. Some impacts: River and pond levels decline, landscaping is stressed, lawns are becoming brown, and fire danger increases. Rain from this week will help with the dry conditions.





Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with scattered showers continuing.

Friday, we keep the shower chances throughout the day. We will be on the backside of the low-pressure system. That means we will see northerly winds and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 70’s for most of us! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with little rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, rain chances return with temperatures in the lower 80’s, still cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.





Monday into much of next week, we will stay mild with temperatures in the lower 80’s and a few clouds here and there. Little rain chances are expected. More sunshine can be expected by the end of next week.