Thursday, July 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Friday

97° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 73°

Saturday

95° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 95° 72°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 65°

Monday

82° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
80°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
87°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

95°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

96°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

85°

9 PM
Clear
2%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
3%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
4%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
4%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

The heat and humidity continue to be our big weather headline across the region. A ridge of high-pressure holds and this will keep our hotter trend going. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by today through the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories have been issued for many of us just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. We’re tracking not one but two fronts over the next few days. One moves our way tomorrow and this could bring a few storms, mainly north of Highway 54. We could see a spotty storm in the metro but chances aren’t that great. Another cold front moves our way by the weekend and brings a chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. The threat for organized severe weather isn’t looking too high right now but it’s something we’ll be watching as we get closer. We still could see a rouge stronger storm, especially along and ahead of the boundary. Highs will stay hot through Saturday, topping out in the mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday night into early Sunday as the front swings through the region. By later Sunday, it’s looking like the clouds will break some and we’ll see a bit of sunshine. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. As this storm system departs, a spotty shower is possible Monday but most will stay dry. The pleasant conditions prevail through the middle of next week as high pressure holds with his staying in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

