Thursday, July 25 Overnight Forecast

Increasing humidity by the weekend, next shower chances —

Morning lows have been comfortable, afternoon have been pleasant with plenty of sunshine, but that will be short-lived. We’ll have one more night with comfortable conditions before the humidity starts to increase once again. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60’s with a few clouds but overall comfortable conditions.

The area of high pressure will continue to shift east, bringing southerly winds to the Ozarks which will help increase our humidity levels. Dewpoints will slowly increase back into the sticky and humid range.

Friday will be the beginning of our gradual warming trend. Humidity will also begin to increase starting on Friday. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Overnight lows will also begin to increase, only dropping into the middle and upper 60’s.

Saturday will be warmer and more humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies but it will feel sticky with humidity continuing to increase. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, warm and sticky conditions with temperatures near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday a cold front will push in bringing scattered shower to the Ozarks. Not everyone will see rain with this front but it is a good idea to keep the umbrella handy. No severe weather is expected with this round of showers. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday into Thursday, temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s, which is average for this time of year. A few places could hit 90 through the middle and end of next week.