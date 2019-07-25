Breaking News
Thursday, July 25 Morning Forecast

Another beautiful day today!

Another beautiful start across the Ozarks this morning with temperatures in the low to middle 60’s. It still feels pleasant out there thanks to low humidity!

Today, our Canadian high-pressure starts to shift east. This will bring the return of southerly winds into the Ozarks and start a gradual warming trend through the weekend.

Today, expect humidity to stay low, but temperatures to pop into the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Another beautiful day!

Tonight won’t quite be as crisp, but it’ll still be pleasant and comfortable with lows in the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow, we’ll nudge up the temperatures and humidity a little more… highs will get into the middle/ upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be more July-like, warm highs near 90 degrees feeling a little sticky with dew points in the middle 60’s — not nearly as oppressive as it was last week, but not quite fall-like anymore.

By Monday our next cold front comes through with some scattered showers/ storms. Behind the front, another summertime high-pressure center moves in, so highs stay near average in the upper 80’s to 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fair

Springfield

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

59°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

59°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Thursday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Friday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 65°

Saturday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 68°

Sunday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 70°

Monday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 67°

Tuesday

88° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 66°

Wednesday

87° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 68°

61°

6 AM
Clear
0%
61°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

