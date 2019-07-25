Thursday, July 25 Morning Forecast

Another beautiful start across the Ozarks this morning with temperatures in the low to middle 60’s. It still feels pleasant out there thanks to low humidity!

Today, our Canadian high-pressure starts to shift east. This will bring the return of southerly winds into the Ozarks and start a gradual warming trend through the weekend.

Today, expect humidity to stay low, but temperatures to pop into the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Another beautiful day!

Tonight won’t quite be as crisp, but it’ll still be pleasant and comfortable with lows in the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow, we’ll nudge up the temperatures and humidity a little more… highs will get into the middle/ upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be more July-like, warm highs near 90 degrees feeling a little sticky with dew points in the middle 60’s — not nearly as oppressive as it was last week, but not quite fall-like anymore.

By Monday our next cold front comes through with some scattered showers/ storms. Behind the front, another summertime high-pressure center moves in, so highs stay near average in the upper 80’s to 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.