Thursday, July 23 Morning Forecast

Chance of storms returns today

Another batch of spotty showers and thunderstorms will flare up again Thursday afternoon. Rain chances look highest south of the intestate. Temperatures will be hottest once again north of the interstate and along and west of Hwy. 65 where highs in the low to mid 90s are expected.

The pattern will dry out again heading into the weekend as a summer ridge develops overhead. A few spotty afternoon storms Friday afternoon will come with highs in the low to mid 90s. Weekend weather looks dry in most spots with highs in the mid 90s.

By Monday the ridge will begin shifting west. This will allow a front to approach from the north with scattered storms expected to develop closer to Central Missouri. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The front will settle into the area by Tuesday. This will make for a wetter stretch of weather from Monday night through the middle of the week as the front stalls leading to a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will get trimmed back a bit with highs generally in the upper 80s.

The shift in the pattern looks like it may have some staying power with the ridge remaining in the West with some troughiness in the East into the first week of August. This would tend to favor a front being hung up in the area with bouts of scattered storms and temperatures that won’t be quite as hot as we’ve seen.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 91° 71°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 94° 73°

Monday

93° / 70°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

91°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

