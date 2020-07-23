Thursday, July 23 Evening Forecast

Rain chances have already begun to trail off with just a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today mainly east and south. Rain will be even tougher to come by Friday through Sunday as a summer ridge sets up shop over the region.

A quiet night tonight will give way to a hot and mostly dry day on Friday. A sunny morning will give way to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. They will be very few and far between. Afternoon highs will generally be in the low to mid 90s.

Weekend weather looks hot and quiet. The pattern looks similar to Friday with afternoon highs generally in the mid 90s. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out, but most spots will remain dry.

Monday will be a transition day to a slightly cooler and wetter pattern. The summer ridge will shift into the West with a trough developing across the East. This will allow a front to push south into the area on Monday. Temperatures on Monday should warm into the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms building south by the end of the day.

The frontal boundary may push far enough south on Tuesday for drier weather, especially closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures should be a little cooler at night and during the day.

The front will likely wobble north and south through the area into the following weekend with the upper-level pattern not changing much. This will lead to a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms and temperatures that will trend near or below normal.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

89°F Broken Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

82°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 92° 72°

Friday

93° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 73°

Monday

92° / 69°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 40% 88° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

