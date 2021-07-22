Thursday, July 22 Morning Forecast

As this surface high moves eastward and an upper-level ridge builds our way, a warming trend continues to develop. Even hotter conditions are in store as we progress through the rest of the workweek along with mainly sunny skies. Our Thursday will feature a good deal of sun but we could see a stray shower or storm as a disturbance passes by. Many of us will stay dry but we can’t completely take that chance off the table so keep your eyes to the sky. The 90s make the return on Friday area-wide, with noticeably more humidity thanks to southerly winds. This will lead to Heat Index values possibly in the mid to to upper 90s. Make sure you remember your heat safety precautions. A steamy weekend looks to unfold around the Ozarks as this upper-level high builds eastward. Highs will likely surge into the mid and upper 90s with feels like temps possibly over 100°. Heat Advisories are looking possible out to our west with hotter conditions in store out that way. The weekend is looking dry and sunny so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch. Another disturbance moves our way by early next week and this could bring a few showers and storms by Monday. The clouds and moisture will keep our temps around 90° to start the week but the sunshine takes over by Tuesday. Temps look to rise back into the lower 90s in the metro by Tuesday afternoon as this hotter and quiet trend continues. High pressure will dominate next week with steamy conditions in play through at least next Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer