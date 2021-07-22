Thursday, July 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 70°

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 71°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Monday

90° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 71°

Wednesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
75°

75°

12 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
7%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
8%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
8%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
9%
71°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
72°

As this surface high moves eastward and an upper-level ridge builds our way, a warming trend continues to develop. Even hotter conditions are in store as we progress through the rest of the workweek along with mainly sunny skies. Our Thursday will feature a good deal of sun but we could see a stray shower or storm as a disturbance passes by. Many of us will stay dry but we can’t completely take that chance off the table so keep your eyes to the sky. The 90s make the return on Friday area-wide, with noticeably more humidity thanks to southerly winds. This will lead to Heat Index values possibly in the mid to to upper 90s. Make sure you remember your heat safety precautions. A steamy weekend looks to unfold around the Ozarks as this upper-level high builds eastward. Highs will likely surge into the mid and upper 90s with feels like temps possibly over 100°. Heat Advisories are looking possible out to our west with hotter conditions in store out that way. The weekend is looking dry and sunny so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch. Another disturbance moves our way by early next week and this could bring a few showers and storms by Monday. The clouds and moisture will keep our temps around 90° to start the week but the sunshine takes over by Tuesday. Temps look to rise back into the lower 90s in the metro by Tuesday afternoon as this hotter and quiet trend continues. High pressure will dominate next week with steamy conditions in play through at least next Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Branson

65°F Fog Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

65°F Fog Feels like 65°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100