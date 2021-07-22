Thursday, July 22 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 70°

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 71°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Monday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
8%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
9%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
9%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
71°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
6%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
5%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

Warm and mostly quiet weather continues across the Ozarks. We did see isolated showers return to the area Thursday afternoon, mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures also continue to slowly climb, but once again remained below 90°.

We’ll close the week out with more of the same. Hazy morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies Friday. A few isolated showers will pop up during the afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will climb from around 70° into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Some areas will hit 90°.

This upcoming weekend will be the hottest in over a month with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s both days. Heat index values will be up near 100°. Rain chances will be slim on Saturday but will perk up Sunday as a front tries to push in from the north.

That front will cause a pause in the building heat by Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by Monday afternoon will temper how warm temperatures can get with highs near 90°.

Moisture will linger in the area through Tuesday with a chance for some additional spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look a little warmer with highs back in the low 90s.

The rain will shut off after Tuesday. A summer ridge will build in from the west putting a cap on rain chances and leading to even hotter temperatures. Highs through the remainder of the week will be in the mid-90s with heat index values above 100°. The hot weather should continue into the following weekend.

The summer ridge should retreat again during the first week of August. This will allow rain chances to increase again and may open the door for a cold front to move into the area. The heat should ease as well.

Haze

Springfield Mo

85°F Haze Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

84°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

