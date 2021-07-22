Thursday, July 22 Evening Forecast

Warm and mostly quiet weather continues across the Ozarks. We did see isolated showers return to the area Thursday afternoon, mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures also continue to slowly climb, but once again remained below 90°.

We’ll close the week out with more of the same. Hazy morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies Friday. A few isolated showers will pop up during the afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will climb from around 70° into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Some areas will hit 90°.







This upcoming weekend will be the hottest in over a month with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s both days. Heat index values will be up near 100°. Rain chances will be slim on Saturday but will perk up Sunday as a front tries to push in from the north.





That front will cause a pause in the building heat by Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by Monday afternoon will temper how warm temperatures can get with highs near 90°.

Moisture will linger in the area through Tuesday with a chance for some additional spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look a little warmer with highs back in the low 90s.

The rain will shut off after Tuesday. A summer ridge will build in from the west putting a cap on rain chances and leading to even hotter temperatures. Highs through the remainder of the week will be in the mid-90s with heat index values above 100°. The hot weather should continue into the following weekend.

The summer ridge should retreat again during the first week of August. This will allow rain chances to increase again and may open the door for a cold front to move into the area. The heat should ease as well.

