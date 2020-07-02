Thursday, July 2 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY takes effect at 1 PM and goes until 8 PM in Springfield and counties SW. There, highs in the lower 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated! Remember, hot cars are deadly. Look before you lock!

A few storms are bubbling up this morning, expect them to increase in coverage early. An isolated strong/ severe storm may be possible with damaging winds/ large hail. These storms will move south and dissipate early. Then expect sunshine bubbling the heat/ humidity.

High of 91 degrees will feel like 101 degrees in Springfield.

We stay warm and muggy tonight with lows in the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow, the core of the high pressure that has prompted the Heat Advisories will retreat to the southwest. This will have the heat taking a back seat with highs around 90 degrees feeling like 95 degrees.

We’ll find a healthier storm chance tomorrow too, expect a few showers/ storms. Likely the wettest day of the holiday weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot, but not as extreme. Highs around 90 degrees will feel like 95 degrees. Expect warm, muggy but dry conditions for your 4th of July fireworks Saturday evening.

We stay hot through early next week with highs hovering 90 degrees. Isolated storms are expected to bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day.