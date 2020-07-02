Thursday, July 2 Morning Forecast

Another Heat Advisory is in effect today

HEAT ADVISORY takes effect at 1 PM and goes until 8 PM in Springfield and counties SW. There, highs in the lower 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated! Remember, hot cars are deadly. Look before you lock!

A few storms are bubbling up this morning, expect them to increase in coverage early. An isolated strong/ severe storm may be possible with damaging winds/ large hail. These storms will move south and dissipate early. Then expect sunshine bubbling the heat/ humidity.

High of 91 degrees will feel like 101 degrees in Springfield.

We stay warm and muggy tonight with lows in the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow, the core of the high pressure that has prompted the Heat Advisories will retreat to the southwest. This will have the heat taking a back seat with highs around 90 degrees feeling like 95 degrees.

We’ll find a healthier storm chance tomorrow too, expect a few showers/ storms. Likely the wettest day of the holiday weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot, but not as extreme. Highs around 90 degrees will feel like 95 degrees. Expect warm, muggy but dry conditions for your 4th of July fireworks Saturday evening.

We stay hot through early next week with highs hovering 90 degrees. Isolated storms are expected to bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day.

Overcast

Springfield

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 91° 73°

Friday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 89° 71°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 70°

Sunday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 70°

Monday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 20% 91° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 92° 72°

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

