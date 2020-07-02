Thursday, July 2 Evening Forecast

Showers possible Friday, hot & humid holiday weekend --

HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8 PM this evening with temperatures in the lower and middle 90’s and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and stay cool!

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ISSUED for McDonald and Newton Counties until 8 PM this evening. Feel-like temperatures will range from 110°-113° this afternoon and evening. Stay inside if you can, stay hydrated, and stay cool.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s staying warm and humid. A few showers are possible but most of us will stay dry.

The area of extreme heat will break down, opening the door to more showers chances and “cooler” conditions.

Friday to start your holiday weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a healthier chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Not a washout day and not everyone will see rain, just keep an eye to the sky. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid conditions can be expected again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday an isolated shower or two is possible with temperatures in the lower 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday into Thursday, a few showers and storms are possible each day with temperatures in the lower 90’s. Hot & humid conditions can be expected again.

Few Clouds

Springfield

89°F Few Clouds Feels like 102°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

83°F Overcast Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

87°F Few Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

90°F Few Clouds Feels like 101°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 91° 73°

Friday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 89° 71°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 70°

Sunday

90° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 10% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 91° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

89°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
89°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

