Thursday, July 2 Evening Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8 PM this evening with temperatures in the lower and middle 90's and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and stay cool! #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/aSAKa5LlNo — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) July 2, 2020

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ISSUED for McDonald and Newton Counties until 8 PM this evening. Feel-like temperatures will range from 110°-113° this afternoon and evening. Stay inside if you can, stay hydrated, and stay cool. #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/4q0J1c8bAz — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) July 2, 2020

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s staying warm and humid. A few showers are possible but most of us will stay dry.

The area of extreme heat will break down, opening the door to more showers chances and “cooler” conditions.

Friday to start your holiday weekend, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a healthier chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Not a washout day and not everyone will see rain, just keep an eye to the sky. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.





Sunday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid conditions can be expected again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.





Monday an isolated shower or two is possible with temperatures in the lower 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday into Thursday, a few showers and storms are possible each day with temperatures in the lower 90’s. Hot & humid conditions can be expected again.